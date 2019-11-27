A Wichita man was killed early Wednesday morning when he was struck by a truck on the Kansas Turnpike.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at about 6 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the scene of an accident near mile-marker 117.9 northbound on the Kansas Turnpike — about nine miles south of the Emporia tollgate.
The Highway Patrol report states 32-year-old Brandon James Henderson of Wichita was a pedestrian on the Kansas Turnpike when he was struck by a box truck driven by Ibrahim Al Seady Hadi of Kansas City, Missouri.
Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.