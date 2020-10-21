Special to The Gazette
All-Americans, national champions, school record holders and one of the biggest promoters of Hornet Athletics have been selected for this year’s class of the Emporia State Athletic Hall of Honor. The inductees will join a group of 214 former student-athletes, coaches and administrators and 20 teams who have distinguished themselves, the University and their professions through their athletic achievement.
The group will be recognized as part of Emporia State’s virtual Homecoming festivities this week, with plans in the works to honor them in person when conditions allow.
2020 ESU Athletic Hall of Honor Inductees
Alan Johnson, Men’s Track & Field 1974-75. Johnson set several records for Emporia State in the 60m, 100m and 200m. He had one of the best conference meets by a Hornet sprinter when he set GPAC outdoor records of 9.5 in the 100 yard dash, 21.2 in the 220 yard dash, and 41.6 in the 440 yard relay while being a part of the conference championship mile relay team as a junior in 1974. He also set the ESU indoor record at 6.2 in the 60 yard dash.
Cassondra Boston Richards, Women’s Basketball 2006-10. Boston Richards earned WBCA/State Farm All-American, MVP of the MIAA, unanimous first-team All-MIAA and the Daktronics South Central Region Player of the Year honors as a senior as she led the Lady Hornets to the 2010 National Championship. She was the 2009-10 KEn B. Jones Award winner as top student-athlete in the MIAA and was a top 30 finalist for the NCAA Woman of the Year. She ended her career ranked fourth in career scoring at ESU with 1,844 points, second with 244 made three-pointers and sixth with 475 career assists. She was named an ESU Outstanding Recent Graduate in 2019.
Steve Sauder, Honorary Member. Sauder has made a tremendous impact on Emporia State Athletics and the University as a whole over the past 40 years. His contributions have provided opportunities to countless student-athletes over the years. He was the Champion for Athletics during the Now & Forever Campaign that raised over $58 million for the University. His philanthropic efforts are not his only contributions to the Hornets. He has been instrumental in Emporia State’s over 30 year partnership with KVOE/KFFX radio, the longest uninterrupted pairing with a commercial radio station in the MIAA. He has been a part of national championship game broadcasts in women’s basketball, softball and baseball.
Samantha Sheeley, Softball, 2007-08. Sheeley was an All-American pitcher that led the Hornets to the 2008 NCAA Division II National Championship game as a senior. She was MIAA Pitcher of the Year after going 31-8 on the season with a 1.24 ERA and 338 strikeouts in 271.2 innings. Her 31 wins in 2008 tied the ESU single season record at the time and were the most wins during the NCAA era for the Hornets. She was named to the All-Tournament team at the World Series.
Arica Shepherd Ahlvers, Volleyball, 2006-09. Shepherd Ahlvers was a three-time AVCA All-American for the Hornets. She was a four-time All-MIAA performer and a three-time first-team selection. She holds the ESU single season and career records in kills, kills per set, double figure kills matches and 20+ kill matches. As a senior she led the Hornets to the MIAA Championship and the NCAA Regional Championship match in 2009.
