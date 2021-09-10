The Lyon County Sheriff's Office will be conducting construction zone enforcement on US Highway 50 starting today, Deputy Jody Meyers announced.
The enforcement will take place between the 500 and 700 block of Highway 50 on the western side of Lyon County between Sept. 10 - 26.
"Expect to see extra law enforcement presence in the construction zone," Meyers said in a written release. "This is your reminder to watch your speed in all construction zones. As this is for your safety and the safety of the construction workers."
