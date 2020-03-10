Lyon County Area Transit was one of 33 statewide projects selected for a total of $7.4 million in funding as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation's Access, Innovation and Collaboration program.
The projects were announced during a statewide Transit Day news conference at the Capitol in Topeka Tuesday.
L-CAT was awarded a total of $66,668. The project funds $17,643 for vehicle security cameras, $26,512 for vehicle wraps and $22,503 for dispatch radios.
“Transportation is the supporting fiber of our lives — and too often — we assume that always means driving a car,” KDOT Deputy Secretary Maggie Doll said. “But thousands of Kansans do not have access to a car, are unable to drive or would prefer not to. That’s why I’m pleased that our new transportation program, FORWARD, retains the annual funding commitments to all modes of transportation including transit, bicycle and pedestrian paths, aviation and rail.”
More than 10 million urban and rural transit rides are provided annually across the state. This program will ultimately improve transit access and services for transit users in Kansas.
“Currently, we have transit services in more than 90 counties. That is growing, and we need to keep it growing,” Rep. Richard Proehl said. “Quality transit services are important for the health of citizens and for our economy.”
