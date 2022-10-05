An Emporia business celebrated its integration into Michelin North America with a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.
Michelin, located at 1601 E. South Ave., was formerly known as Camso in Emporia. The company was first acquired by Michelin in 2018. Michelin General Manager Jason Davis said he was proud and excited to be in Emporia for the celebration.
He said the integration ensures Michelin as a leader in offroad market. Emporia's facility is an extension of Michelin's three pillars: people, planet and profit.
"For years, we have invested in the Emporia facility," Davis said. "It's been a story of constant growth in Emporia."
He said he's seen the Emporia plant grow from 50 employees running one line to where it is today, with more than 300 employees in Emporia alone. Davis said the investment in Emporia wno't end anytime soon.
Operations manager Bryan Ziegler echoed that, noting that Emporia's dedicated and hardworking workforce is what has brought success to the plant. Ziegler said more than $6.5 million has been invested in emporia since BLANK.
"We've been a strong Camso unit here in this town since 2002 when it was acquired from Caterpillar," he said. "We continue to grow exponentially."
In 2018, a remanufacturing plant was started in Emporia and Ziegler said another plant was opened in Junction City last year.
"Camso had a huge investment in the state and specifically in Emporia," he said. "Those investments that were made here were because of the people. ... That was why we made those investments. They are the ones that make our products great."
Ziegler said he is very proud to be associated with the Emporia crew, noting he's worked in several other states and countries. Nothing, he said, matches Emporia's grit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.