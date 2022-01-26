Emporia Public Schools will continue with its current COVID-19 policy, including univeral masking for all students, staff and visitors, following a meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education Wednesday evening.
The decision came after an update from Director of Nursing Jennifer Arndt, who noted the continued strain on the schools during the current surge in cases.
"As everyone knows, we are still in exponential growth with our cases county-wide," she said. "We have a very high incidence rate — it's 2,705 per 100,000 people — and our goal for that is nine. We're just under 40% for percent positivity."
Arndt pointed out that, while it may look like the county is hitting a peak, it may not be the case right now given the high incidence rate.
"What that's indicating is we're just not testing enough," she said, noting that testing appointments are full across the community and many don't want to test if they can't get a rapid test.
Arndt said the district has been testing on day No. 5 of isolation and having 80-85% of people still testing positive. Current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control has been, if you test negative on day No. 5, you can return to school or work as long as you are masked. If not, you must quarantine for another five days.
"But, what happens if we do run out [of tests?]" she said. A contingency plan has then been put into place that says if a student or staff member tests negative at home, and can bring that test to be checked by a testing trained staff member at the schools, they can return.
She added that it was important for people to test negative on antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, because antigen tests will tell you if you are still actively contagious. A PCR test can pull positive for weeks or months following initial diagnosis.
"We want to be specific that we want them to get antigen tests done because the PCR tests are very senstive," Arndt said. "The antigen test is the one that picks up if you are contagious. I pretty much say, 'antigen equals contagious.' We do want to make sure they receive that negative antigen test before coming back to the schools."
Arndt did have some good news to share: the district's response to COVID-19 has given it priority with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment when it comes to supplies.
Incoming Assistant Superintendent Teaching, Learning and Student Services Judy Stanley also spoke to the board regarding the district's recent changes to remote access. Last week, it was announced that the district would suspend remote access for students who are in quarantine and isolation due to COVID-19.
She said the reason the district made that decision was due to the change in quarantining guidelines, which allows students to come back after five days — if they test negative. Now, she said, those quarantines are treated the same as an extended excused absence, like for those who are diagnosed with influenza.
Stanley added that the remote access was not the same as remote learning option that was offered last year. Rather than logging into an interactive virtual classroom environment, students now were just given a Google Meet link so they could observe instruction.
"They can link into the instruction, they can hear what's going on ... it's not the same as the remote learning that we had last year," she said. "It's not the hybrid approach. It's just accessing the instruction."
The reason for that difference was last year's legislation that capped remote instruction to 40 hours per student, and only in temporary extenuating circumstances.
"We've had a high number of student positives since we came back from Christmas," Stanley said. "It's been difficult to track."
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Brad Kempf said staff have been hit hard, with about 80 people out on Jan. 14. The district is filling substitute teacher positions, thanks in part to the new Kansas Department of Education's recent change in guidelines for those positions.
As of Jan. 20, Emporia schools were reporting 56 new staff positives and 191 new student positives, including 80 at the Pre-K - grade 5 level and 111 at the grade 6-12 level.
Not having enough substitutes and then cases where substitutes may not know who is supposed to have access to remote access, has also been a challenge. The best course of action, Stanley said, was to pause remote access and reevaluate in 30 days.
"Basically, it's treated like a typical illness," she continued. "We are encouraging our teachers, if they use Google Classroom and they're familiar with it, to make sure they're keeping that updated so kids can continue to access the instruction."
The board then approved recommendations to continue using the following COVID-19 policy measures:
- Universal masking for PreK-12 students, staff, and visitors in any district building
- Masks are required for all individuals on bus and school transportation (KSDE regulation)
- Masks are optional for for sports and activities if there is no contact; however, KSHSAA guidelines will be followed
- Masks are required for attendees at sporting events
- Recess is considered a mask break so masking is optional
- Schools can mix cohort groups (this practice will make it a larger testing group if there is someone who is positive)
- Breakfast and lunch - follow last year’s plan of elementary students eating in the classrooms; secondary students maintaining as much spacing as possible with barriers when possible
- Masks are optional when outdoors
- Maintain at least 3 feet distance and frequent hand washing and sanitization
- Note: With the addition of the proposed contingency plan
Board members also heard an update on the district's use of FastBridge assessments.
FastBridge assessments were introducted this year and Executive Director of Special Services Tara Glades explained that the data presented represents the percentage of students at the top two levels — Low Risk and Post Secondary Ready.
She said improvement and growth was noted from October's presentation on the assessments, but there were still some adjustments needed.
Stanley said it was important to look at the whole picture since FastBridge just looks at a broad range of data when it comes to reading and math abilities. If you look at individual students, you can note growth, however. Stanley said the district had 1,600 students who made noted improvement, but that also meant there were 1,000 who didn't.
"I would like to point out that we had 1,600 students up to this point that were in quarantine at some point during this time period," she said. "So, when you think like that, we have students that made improvement in spite of their quarantine, in spite of all the things that were happening. So, we have to commend our staff for how hard they've been working."
She also noted improvments in many students, even if they may not have hit a benchmark score yet.
"Sixty-six percent of our students that took the test in the fall [and] the winter made improvement, and they may still be in that some-risk or high-risk category," Stanley said. "Only 12% of them actually came out of a risk factor, so when I talk about that, it sounds like, 'Well, are they really growing?' ... They're still in those categories but that's because their initial score was so low."
Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib also asked the board to consider soliciting proposals to provide the district with health insurance consulting services. The district did not renew an agreement for health insurance consulting services following the health insurance renewal for 20222.
He said the district had been approached by "several companies" who were interested in providing the service. He anticipated having results by the March 9 board meeting.
Board vice president Leslie Seeley and board member Jami Reever emphasized the importance of having information on renewals well in advance of deadlines to this fall, so the board can make the best decision possible for district staff.
The board of education will next meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
