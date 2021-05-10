Ashley Edwards is remembering her friends after a fatal car wreck that left the community reeling over the weekend.
Fifteen-year-old Edwards, along with 17-year-old Chase L. Luby, 13-year-old Paxton R. Luby, and 17-year-old Shelby Phoenix were heading back to Emporia Saturday evening when their 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix went off the road and was submerged in the Cottonwood River.
“We were coming around this corner — there’s two tire tracks right there, you can tell — and we hit the tree,” she said in an interview with The Emporia Gazette Monday afternoon. “And I don’t know how, but I looked up from changing the song on my phone. I was in the back behind the passenger seat and then we hit the tree and then we started flipping. We landed in the water.”
Edwards managed to unbuckle her seatbelt and struggled to make it out of the vehicle.
“I was kicking and looking around then my foot finally went through something and then I just stuck my whole body through it,” she said. “And then I opened my eyes under the water and then I saw the water get lighter, like where you could see light through the water.”
Edwards is still not sure how exactly she got out of the car. She swam to the embankment and heard a car coming. She tried yelling for help but that driver didn’t hear her. Another car saw her staggering on the road and called for help.
“They stopped at a yield sign way up there and I walked way up there and then a sheriff came to pick me up and I told him and we rushed over here,” she said. “And then they went down there and jumped in and stuff.”
Edwards was transported to Newman Regional Health and treated for her injuries while emergency crews worked to find the other teens. All three were pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle was extracted from the river hours later that evening.
Edwards’s mother, Tiffany Keen, said she heard of the accident that night after her daughter had been taken to the emergency room.
“I’ll never forget that phone call. It was from the fire department,” Keen said. “He stated his name, he said that he needed to speak to the mother of Ashley Edwards. I said, ‘This is her.’ [He said,] ‘Ashley’s been involved in a car accident.’ And I started freaking out and at that time he said, ‘Ashley would like to talk to you.’ And I got on the phone with Ashley and she said, ‘They’re gone.’ And then I got to the hospital.”
Keen offered her condolences to the other families suffering losses as a result of the tragic event.
“If there’s anything they need, they can sure reach out to our family,” she said. “We’ll be willing to help them.”
Remembering her friends
Edwards said Chase Luby was her best friend.
“She’s always been there. I have always had someone to call and tell my drama to and she was always hyper,” she said. “Shelby, she used to come to school at Emporia but then she moved, but we picked her up. She’s always got something to smile about. She always makes everybody’s day. She’s always hyper and I know when we picked her up, she said, ‘Oh, my God, Ashley, you grew boobs.’ And we all started laughing and that’s what she said to me when I first saw her.”
Paxton was Chase’s little brother. Edwards remembered him being shy but sweet “once you get to know him.”
“I mean, he always got on my nerves but he always did something to get off my nerves. He was a sweet boy,” she said.
Edwards said she was struggling with feeling like the accident never actually happened or like it was a dream.
“I still think it’s a dream,” she said. “But I have scratches and bruises all over me and my chest still hurts and my head hurts sometimes, but it doesn’t hurt as bad as it did the day that it happened. And I have a cut on my face.”
All Edwards wanted was to make sure her friends were found.
“I was scared, and I know if I was down there and no one else would have survived and I didn’t survive, everybody would be looking for us and they wouldn’t figure out that we would be down here,” she said.
District resources
USD 253 Emporia Public Schools issued a statement regarding the accident Sunday afternoon and notified parents of the implementation of a “response plan” to help students who knew the victims.
“We are aware that Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School have experienced the deaths of two current students and a former student over the weekend,” said Lyndel Landgren, USD 253 community relations director. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of those students who were involved in the tragic accident. We are implementing a response plan in the schools that are focused on supporting our students. We will try to maintain as normal a routine and structure as the situation and people allow.”
Landgren said it was expected that students and staff would have “a variety of emotions and responses” to the incident and encouraged open expressions of feelings.
He said the district has worked with local mental health professionals to develop its response and help students navigate the tragic event. Teachers and counselors have been briefed on the plan and have received guidelines on discussing death. Additional personnel will also be available to help those students who need special attention.
Families needing assistance are encouraged to contact the district. Counselors will be available on-site beginning Monday morning and as needed through the remainder of the week at EMS and EHS. Students learning remotely can call Emporia Middle School at 620-341-2335 or Emporia High School at 620-341-2365, beginning Monday morning, to set up time to visit with a counselor.
Those needing immediate emotional support can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. Support is available in English and Spanish 24 hours a day.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Donations can be made to the Chase and Paxton Luby Memorial Fund at Emporia State Federal Credit Union.
We will update with information on fundraisers for the family of Shelby Phoenix as details are made available. If you have information regarding fundraisers or memorial funds for the families, contact news@emporia.com or call the newsroom at 620-342-4800.
