Reva Lucille Hall of Emporia died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. She was 78.
Reva was born on November 8, 1941 in Hoisington, Kansas the daughter of Harold E. and Arvella L. Seyfert Riemann. She married Alvin C. Hall on April 15, 1960 in Fairfax, Oklahoma. He died on April 30, 2014 in New Braunfels, Texas.
Surviving family members include: sons, Mark A. (Pat) Hall, Sr. of Emporia, and Karl L. Hall of Virgil, Kansas; daughter, Rita Remington of New Braunfels, Texas; brother, Roland G. Riemann of San Diego, California; sisters, Edith Lott of Douglas, Kansas, and Esther (Cecil) Cromwell of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Mark A. Hall, Jr, Michael Hall, Nikki Remington, Kolton Hall, Tammy (Cletus) White, and Matt (Sara) Kelley; great-grandchildren, Jena and Johanna Hall, Timothy Hall, Baya and Derek Remington, Elizabeth, Emily and Brady Kelley, Kylee and Eric White, Savannah Hopper, and Jayda Rightmire.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Jena L. Hall.
Reva delivered the Emporia Gazette, USA Today, Topeka Capital, and the Wichita Eagle for over 35 years. She was a member of the Tops Club.
Funeral services will be 3:30 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at West Side Baptist Church, Emporia with burial following at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Attendees for the service are asked to wear a mask. Memorial contributions to Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
