“The Final Case,” By David Guterson, Alfred A. Knoff, New York, 2022. $27.00.
The older man is a lawyer who has just accepted a case that will most likely be his last. The younger man is a writer who has run out of ideas. The lawyer is certain that he will lose the case. The writer is at loose ends.
The lawyer is a father. The writer is his son.
The familial relationship is at the heart of “The Final Case” by David Guterson. As in his first novel, the acclaimed “Snow Falling on Cedars,” Guterson has written a spare, thoughtful story with intriguing characters, a story that will involve readers at the same time it leaves them somewhat puzzled.
The father, whose given name is Royal, has wrecked the family car, leaving him without a way to get to the office he still maintains at 84. The son, the narrator whose name is not revealed, accepts the assignment of driving his father to work each day. Royal has taken on a pro bono assignment, defense attorney in the murder trial of a couple accused of the negligent killing of the daughter they adopted from an Ethiopian orphanage. The child was locked out of the house in the chill of a Pacific Northwest winter.
In a note at the beginning of “The Final Case,” Guterson acknowledges his inspiration: the case of an Ethiopian girl whose adoptive parents were charge in her death under similar circumstances. Although he attended the trial and recognizes the similarities, he writes that the novel is not the reality of that case.
The adoptive parents are a Boeing employee and a stay-at-home mother of a family that was already sizable before the addition of the last daughter. They are strict disciplinarians, following their own version of Christianity. They may have meant well, but they were sadly unprepared to parent a child from another culture. Did they lock her out of the house or did she refuse to re-enter a home where she was certain to experience punishment that most people would consider torture?
Gunterson peoples the novel with other interesting characters, including the narrator’s wife and a sister who runs a tea café, foreseeing tea as the beverage that is most likely to replace coffee as the Seattle drink of choice. Royal’s wife, a delightfully independent woman in her 80s, is someone I’d like to have seen more of, but this is not her story.
The novel takes time to examine the life of the girl, whose death is the heart of the case. The reader will learn of her experiences in Ethiopia, where she is orphaned but not abandoned. An uncle entrusts her to the orphanage when he is no longer able to care for her. She had friends in Ethiopia, friends she misses and fully intends to see again one day. Like her adoptive parents, she faces unexpected experiences in a new country. And she is not a pliable child, but an adolescent with a mind of her own.
“The Final Case” brings much to think about, including relationships and how they work for good or for ill in every life. It’s not perfect, but readers will enjoy Gunterson’s latest visit to his beloved Northwest and the thoughts it raises.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
