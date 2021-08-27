The Emporia Gazette
An Emporia man was sentenced for his role in a 2020 shooting and robbery on Friday.
Lance Sutton, 24, was found guilty on one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated burglary after nearly 11 hours of jury deliberations on June 15. He was found not guilty on another separate count of aggravated burglary.
For the two counts for which he was convicted, he was sentenced to 206 months and 38 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections, plus 36 months of post-release supervision. Those sentences will run concurrently.
He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $6,550 to be paid jointly with his codefendant, Kenneth Hopkins, 21, who pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit robbery in May.
Sutton was arrested for an Oct. 28, 2020 shooting at Linn Avenue and Whildin Street and a robbery case at 9 S. Rural St. that resulted in charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.
The shooting victim at the Rural Street residence survived the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.