Kenneth Duane (Kenny) Elrod, 62, died peacefully in his home on September 9, 2022, after a long illness. Survivors include the love of his life, Shari Rimel; stepsons, Kyle and Kevin Rimel; mother, Virginia Higgins; sisters, Deidre Elrod and Denise (Wade) LeDuc; brothers, Ben (Cinde) Beeman and Jerry (Kaila) Beeman; nephews, Donovan Elrod, Kyle (Whitney) Beeman, Ethan (Abby) Beeman, Elliott Beeman, Gabriel LeDuc, Brandon LeDuc; niece, Alyssa LeDuc; aunts, Darlene Patterson and Mary Loyd; uncle, William Jerome, and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, William (Shakey) Elrod.
He was born in Iola, KS on August 4, 1960. His father was a teacher and moved to Reading, KS at the age of 3 weeks. From there he moved to Madison, KS where he attended the Madison schools and graduated in 1978.
Kenny followed his father’s love for woodworking and worked at Prestige Cabinets, Inc. and Cobalt Boats in Neodesha, KS.
Kenny was passionate about sports. His biggest decision of the week would be deciding which game to attend. He would travel throughout southeast Kansas and randomly choose a game to follow. No matter what game he went to, he always listened to updates on his beloved Bulldogs. He enjoyed watching all games and knew about the players, teams, and coaches. He would have been a great scout. He was known and loved by the Bulldog Nation and was referred to as “Head Dawg” for many years. Football was his favorite and it only seemed fitting that he left this world in the middle of Friday Night Lights during a full Harvest moon. He will no longer have to choose which game he will attend. He has the best seat in the house for all of them.
Celebration of life will be October 1, 2022, at 1 pm in the Madison High School gym. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Madison High School Athletic Department.
