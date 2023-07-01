Emporians Roy and Mary Jo Gallup believe Independence Day is more than fireworks and cook-outs.
They wanted to honor the country's heritage with a personal display, so they purchased and planted small American Flags along Old Manor Road, where they live.
The Gallups asked permission from each neighbor to plant the flags along the curb in front of their houses. They purchase the small flags throughout the year, and about two-thirds of the homes on the street have them.
The Gallups said all of the stores in town ran out of the flags to finish the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.