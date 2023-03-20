Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed Emporia Fire Chief Brandon Beck to the 911 Coordinating Council, her office announced Friday.
“I’m honored to have been appointed to the 911 Coordinating Council,” Beck told The Gazette. “I feel that my years of experience as a responder will be useful in this appointment and I look forward to serving on the Council.”
The 911 Coordinating Council monitors the delivery of 911 services, develop strategies for future enhancements to the 911 system and distribute available grant funds to Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs).
Beck was appointed fire chief in April 2022, after serving with EFD since 1993. Her joined first as a volunteer fire fighter, then starting full time service with the Department in 1998.
He was named the Assistant Fire Chief in Dec. 2007, and has overseen the eepartment’s EMS program, continuing education, and the department’s quality assurance process.
Beck holds a Master of Science in Executive Fire Leadership Degree from Grand Canyon University, a Bachelor of General Studies Degree from Emporia State University, and an Associate Degree (Paramedic) from Flint Hills Technical College.
Beck was a member of the 2013 Leadership Emporia Class, serves as chair of the Joint City/County Traffic Safety Committee and is the former president of the Kansas Emergency Medical Services Association. He serves as the Team Commander for the Kansas Major Emergency Response Group.
