EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Iva Shepherd and Kaylee Eklund who have brought their personal training services together under one roof in Emporia. IF Fitness and Eklund Training both offer private personal training to clients. Each client receives an individualized fitness programs according to the clients needs, health status, injury and goals. The studio is located at 2918 U.S. 50 Suite C.
Former Emporian Ed Andrews who opened a new solo exhibition at the Boston Sculptors Gallery in Boston, Mass. The new exhibit “Transplant” features a new series of wall sculpture constructed from perforated bronze, aluminum and stainless steel.
Organizers and participants who held a sell out 2021 River Suite of the Bridge event. The fundraiser benefited the Chase County Chamber of Commerce and patrons got do dine, and listen to music on the historic Cottonwood River Bridge.
Organizers and participants of Vamos a Pescar. More than 50 families gathered at Peter Pan Park to take part in the event. Vamos a Pescar is a program to introduce local families to the outdoors and fishing.
The Emporia High Football team which got its first win of the year. They beat Highland Park 42-32.
This was also Keaton Tuttle’s first win as EHS head coach.
Ron Slaymaker who was selected to coach the Olpe girls basketball team. He replaces Jesse Nelson who retired after 44 seasons, 951 wins and 30 state tournament appearances and four championships.
ECKAN Head Start who received a $10,000 grant from Healthier Lyon County for a playground expansion at its facility on Scott St. The will expand the play area by 50 by 30 foot play area and include a number of new toys.
The Emporia High girls golf team which took first place at the Circle Invitational. The team swept the top three spots. Avary Eckert scored a 39, Olivia Eckert placed second with 40. Ella Fessler was third with a score of 47.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
(0) comments
