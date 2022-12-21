Emporia Fire Department personnel are investigating a suspicious odor in the 600 block of Lincoln Street Wednesday night.
According to scanner traffic, the occupant of the residence at 626 Lincoln Street noticed an odor after the fire alarm in the house went off. Fire department personnel are now investigating.
