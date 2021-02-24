The Emporia State softball team will open its 2021 season at the Washburn Ichabod Invitational this weekend.
After having their initial slate of games axed last weekend, the Hornets will finally open up play against Wayne State on Friday in their first game in 353 days. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
The Hornets will play a total of six games from Friday to Sunday, including matchups with Rockhurst (4 p.m. Friday), Missouri-St. Louis (9 a.m. Saturday), Mary (4 p.m. Sunday), McKendree (12 p.m. Sunday) and Minnesota-Cookston (2 p.m. Sunday).
When the COVID-19 forced the cancelation of spring sports in 2020, Emporia State was left with a 16-9 record. All of last year’s roster -- save one -- is back in 2021.
Senior pitcher Kerrigan Dixon returns to the circle after posting a 7-0 record in last season’s shortened schedule.
The Hornets also bring back three who played in all games last year and hit above .300 in senior Rachel Kauss (.351), grad student Gabby Biondo (.341) and senior Maddy Broxterman (.333).
Emporia State’s will open at home next Friday, March 5, against Concordia-St. Paul.
