The cause of a weekend fire outside a north Emporia garage was unclear Sunday.
Firefighters went to 1419 Rural St. around 2:40 p.m. Saturday. A spokesman said Sunday that the fire was small and apparently started outside. Crews were able to prevent it from getting inside the garage,
No one was injured in the fire. No further details were available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.