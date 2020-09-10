Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Community Foundation (ECF) is accepting grant applications for the 2021 grant cycle. The 2021 grant applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Recipients will be announced in December and disbursements made in January 2021.
The ECF Grants Committee makes grants for innovative projects and programs that are responsive to changing community needs in the areas of health, social service, education, recreation, and cultural affairs.
In January 2019, ECF awarded $21,899.38 to seven area organizations. Grant recipients, along with their planned activities and award amounts were as follows:
Resource Center for Independent Living, Inc. partial funding to replace an old computer at the Resource Library in Emporia, $800.38; the Strong City Preservation Alliance, Inc. partial funding to create an upscale mobile restroom, $1,800; the Helping House of Osage County, funds to install an ADA compliant automatic door to the pantry location, $3,426; the Wabaunsee County Historical Society & Museum, partial funding to install two heat pumps and accessories in the annex of the museum, $5,000; the Family Life Services, Inc., funds for lawn care and snow removal equipment, $3,038; the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, funding to purchase a traverse climbing wall and telescopes, $650 and the Emporia Senior Center — funds to address the mechanical issues of the non-functioning walk-in cooler, $7,185.
The ECF also has the following additional grant deadlines approaching:
The Emporia Public School Endowment Fund provides funding resources for teachers within USD 253 to incorporate learning strategies, creative teaching ideas, approaches to the accomplishment of objectives to motivate students and activate their eagerness to be life-long learners. Applications are due at the ECF office by 5 p.m. Sept. 30.
The Sadie Jones Fund, originally providing for the vision and hearing needs for individual children, now provides resources related to public health and safety projects for children in Lyon and Chase counties. Applications are due at the ECF office by 5 p.m. Oct. 1.
Applications are available online at www.emporiacf.org, by writing in care of Emporia Community Foundation, 527 Commercial St., Suite B, Emporia, KS 66801, or by calling the ECF office at 42-9304.
