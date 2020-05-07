While the COVID-19 pandemic has served to alter the day-to-day lives of all students across the country, perhaps no other group has been quite as affected by the changes as graduating high school seniors.
With the academic year rapidly nearing its close, USD 253 leadership has begun shifting its focus in order to give this group as normal of a sendoff as possible. And although nothing can be set in stone at this point, there have been a few viable options already put up for discussion.
“Obviously, our original May 17 graduation date had to be postponed,” USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said. “But, we’re still very much looking into some type of celebration for our graduates, and that could be as early as June 7.”
Landgren admitted a June date was anything but certain, but also said that the district has not settled on any sort of “expiration date” for throwing a ceremony at this point in time. The truth of the matter, Landgren said, is that much is going to depend on the county’s progress in relation to the state’s outlined phases for reopening. Nevertheless, he believes those involved in the decision will make the best choice for all parties involved.
“We’re currently working with the Lyon County Health Department, the local police department and also with a group of students, parents and teachers along with Principal [Dathan] Fischer out at the high school,” Landgren said. “They’re looking at all the ways a celebration could look like.
“One of the main ideas that is being tossed around right now is doing something digitally. A celebration involving anything further than that is something that just might not be possible. But, as Lyon County begins to reopen and as the state reopens as a whole, we can start to look at what some other possibilities may look like. It really depends on what happens in the next two weeks, so once we see those results, we’ll be able to move forward. We don’t want to rush a plan out only to have it be cancelled again.”
Altogether, Landgren said district leadership was “heavily motivated” to get something done for its graduating seniors as all parties realize the greater meaning behind the ceremony for students and their families.
“We definitely want to recognize these students, because it’s a great accomplishment,” Landgren said. “They’ve been in school a long time, and I don’t think anyone wants to seem them go without the proper recognition. Still, it’s also something we want to do as safely as possible. Once we have some more information, we’ll obviously start sharing that out, so I would encourage everyone involved to keep an eye on their emails and our various social media accounts.”
Senior students or parents of senior students with ideas for a graduation celebration can contact Emporia High School at (620)-341-2365 for more information.
