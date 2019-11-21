Conci E. Denniston, formerly of Emporia, died November 18, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. She was 89.
A complete obituary will be published later. Cremation Society of KS & MO has the arrangements.
Why wouldn't starbucks put one on the college they are liberals just like the students.
One thing we do agree on is that the people of the Gazette have to love our discourse I mean it is entertaining regardless of beliefs.
