Delbert Eugene Brandley, 68, of Brussels, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay.
He was born March 22, 1952 in Sterling, Kansas, son of the late Gorman Duri and Theda Ellen (Elliott) Brandley. He grew up in Sterling KS. He was affiliated with the Methodist faith. Del graduated from Sterling High School with the Class of 1970 before attending Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS. First, he obtained his bachelor’s degree in physics before continuing his education to later receive a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. With his degree, Del began his career at Honeywell International as an electrical engineer. He switched companies after seven years and worked at JC Air before returning to Honeywell until his retirement in 2011. Del had an innovative mind and was able to obtain four patents, which could’ve been five, had the government not intercepted one to use for military purposes. He was a very generous and caring man; he initiated the Delbert E. Brandley Foundation and donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Feeding America, Public TV and Radio, Drumm Farm Center for Children, Living Water International, the ALS Association, and many more. While working at Honeywell he met the love of his life, Lynn Hails. They began their life together in 1993 later retiring to Door County, Wisconsin. Del enjoyed golfing, working with RF, investments, and joining his buddies for yearly motorcycle trips. Although he was a well-established hardworking man, he relished time spent with his grandchildren.
Del’s memory will live on in the hearts of his soulmate, Lynn Hails; step-sons, Charles (Christine) Hails of Gardner, Kansas and Joshua (Andria) Hails of Belton, Missouri; grandchildren, Aaron, Katelyn, and Easton Hails; siblings, Michael Duri (Okhee) Brandley, twin sister Linda Ellen (Richard) Kelly, and Teresa Elaine (Greg) Fiorentino.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gorman and Theda Brandley.
Del will be laid to rest with his parents in the Matfield Green Cemetery in Matfield, Kansas. In honor of Del, memorial donations can be made in his name to the Kansas State University Delbert E. Brandley Electrical Engineer Scholarship Fund.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC of Sturgeon Bay are assisting Del’s family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Del may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
