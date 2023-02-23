Mark Edward Fowler passed away unexpectedly in Manhattan, KS on the afternoon of February 20, 2023. He was 52.
Fowler was born on March 18, 1970 in Pratt, KS to Thomas and Ruth (Fruit) Fowler. He grew up with deep agricultural roots here in Lyon County. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1988. Fowler graduated from Kansas State University in 1992 where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Milling Science and Management. He later also completed his master’s degree in Agricultural Economics from Kansas State University.
Mark married Courtney Freeman on September 18, 1993 in Emporia, Kansas.
He was employed by U.S. Wheat Associates where he was the Vice President of Global Technical Services. His career began as a flour miller, first for Cargill, Inc., and then Seaboard Corporation. In those roles, Fowler ran flour mills, worked on projects in several developing countries, including Ecuador, Guyana, and Haiti, and worked as a technical director of the Africa Division within Seaboard’s Overseas Group in Durban, South Africa. Later, Fowler spent 12 years at K-State as a milling specialist and associate director at the International Grains Program (IGP) Institute, in the university’s Department of Grain Science and Industry.
As a highly respected flour milling expert, Fowler also served as a technical milling consultant for U.S. Wheat, as well as the Northern Crops Institute (NCI), allowing him to become well acquainted with many U.S. Wheat staff and overseas customers.
Before joining U.S. Wheat originally as Vice President of Overseas Operations, Fowler was the President and CEO of Farmer Direct Foods, Inc., a farmer-owned, flour milling company in New Cambria, Kansas.
He was active in the Manhattan community as a member of the College Avenue United Methodist Church and the Lions Club. He has also served as a 4-H Community Club leader in Riley County. Fowler was also a member of Emporia Masonic Lodge #12 and Miriam Chapter #14 Order of the Eastern Star.
Fowler had a passion for agricultural and agricultural advocacy. He also loved to travel visiting over 50 countries.
Fowler is survived by his wife, Courtney; his daughter, Piper Jane Fowler of Washington D.C., his daughter, Paige Meria Fowler of Lawrence, KS; his mother, Ruth Fowler of Emporia; his sisters, Amy Fowler and Rhonda (Scott) Gordon of Emporia, KS; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Reverend Patick Sr. and Vera Freeman of Tahlequah, Oklahoma; many nieces and nephews.
Fowler is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Fowler; infant sister, Cynthia; maternal grandparents, Chester and Edna Fruit; paternal grandparents, Harry and Jane Fowler Sr.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., at the College Avenue United Methodist Church, 1609 College Ave, Manhattan, Kansas. Cremation is planned with burial at a later date. Memorial contributions to the College Avenue United Methodist Church may be sent in care of the funeral home, Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801. Condolences can also be sent to www.robertsblue.com, mailed to Kansas Wheat, 1990 Kimball Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502, or emailed to kswheat@kswheat.com to be shared with the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.