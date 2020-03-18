Emporia Recreation Center

The Emporia Recreation Center building will be closed until further notice.

ERC will be answering calls and taking registrations during this time, but our building will be closed to patrons until further notice. Please check emporiarec.org and our Facebook page for daily updates as well as new online programming. All fees, passes and memberships will be suspended during this time. The Board will evaluate reopening the ERC on April 3.

To our older patrons: please do not hesitate to contact us for any help you might need during this time. We want you to be safe and stay healthy while the ERC is closed. Call our office at 620-340-6300. We plan to have personnel available to answer the phones from 8:00am-5:00pm, but if you get our voicemail, please leave a message and we will call you back. If you have an emergency, please call 911.

FAQ's on Spring Soccer

Spring Soccer Coaches Meeting is Postponed until further notice. All activities related to spring soccer, including meeting, practices and games, are suspended until further notice. The ERC board and staff will re-evaluate the situation on April 3 and determine how to proceed. We are anticipating having a spring season but it will depend on any future developments/information we receive from KDHE and the CDC. Updates will be available on our ERC Facebook page and on our website at emporiarec.org/soccer

Micro Soccer –

First meeting for Micro Soccer is April 8. As of now, we are planning on meeting as scheduled at the DeBauge Family Sports Complex. Registration is currently open for this activity (no in-person registration). If schedule adjustment are necessary, ERC will communicate with you about any adjustments. Updates will be available on our ERC Facebook page and on our website at emporiarec.org/soccer

ERC RUN/WALK CLUB:
 
ERC will implement a Run/Walk Club starting today, Wednesday March 18th at 4:30pm at C of E park lead by Amanda Gutierrez. This is open to all age groups and abilities and is Free. In order to make this a safe environment, we ask that everyone follow recommended social distancing practices when at the park. That means no hugging, hand-shaking, etc and includes providing 6 feet of space between you and fellow runners. No pets allowed please. This class will continue to meet indefinitely on M/W/TH at 5:30am and 4:30pm as weather permits. If weather does not permit, we will not meet.
 
LUNCH BUNCH, Wednesday, March 25th:
 
Meet ERC's Jennifer Bennett Kraus for lunch in Hammond Park at Noon. Bring your lunch and we'll meet at the Shelter House. We will follow best practices for social distancing so be ready to spread out. Weather permitting.

