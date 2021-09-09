Week two of the high school football season will feature two matchups of area schools, both of which are rematches of blowouts in 2020 that should be more competitive this year. Meanwhile, Northern Heights will take the field for the first time and Olpe will be the first local team to open district play.
Madison (1-0) at Hartford (1-0)
The Jaguars and the Bulldogs are both coming off of lopsided wins in week one as they open up Lyon County League play this Friday.
Hartford ran wild all over Maranatha Christian Academy last week, winning 100-58 at home.
Shayden Sull rushed 37 times for 494 yards and 12 touchdowns while also hauling in a 33-yard touchdown reception. Quarterback Ali Smith added seven rushing attempts for 85 yards as the Jaguars rolled up 667 total yards of offense.
Madison beat Herington 52-6 on the road Friday in a game that replaced the Bulldogs’ intended season opener against Burlingame, which was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Casey Helm was 11-of-17 passing for 102 yards and two touchdowns while Bryson Turner rushed for 183 yards on 13 attempts. Drew Stutesman had four receptions for 32 yards and a score.
The Bulldogs shut out the Hartford offense last season in a 56-0 Madison victory. However, the vital pieces of the Jaguar offense in 2020 are back with an extra year of experience and physical growth.
Madison’s defense will need to be suffocating the way it was all last year and Hartford’s defense will need to find answers in a hurry, as it struggled to stop Maranatha last week. If the Jaguars want to spring the upset, they’ll probably need to do it in a shootout.
Lebo (1-0) at Chase County (1-0)
After easing past Moundridge 72-34 last week, Chase County now sets its sights on the Lebo Wolves.
The Bulldogs were efficient offensively in week one. Quarterback Mitch Budke was 3-of-5 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown and also rushed 20 times for 188 yards and three scores. Brock Griffin added 103 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 12 attempts.
Cal Kohlmeier contributed two sacks on defense as well as 27 rushing yards on five carries.
Meanwhile, the Wolves skunked Southern Coffey County 46-0 in just two quarters of play last Friday.
Kyle Reese also threw just five passes, completing four for 85 yards and two touchdowns. He added 38 more yards and two more touchdowns using his feet. His brother, Corey Reese, led all rushers with 59 yards on six attempts while Kord Kiefer contributed 36 yards on three attempts.
Landon Grimmett had three receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Noah Aiello caught a 23-yard touchdown pass.
Lebo handed Chase County one of its three losses last year, a 52-6 thumping on Sept. 11, 2020. While the Bulldogs had many of the same offensive tools in last year’s matchup, they were young then and will return for revenge Friday after having had time to come into their own as varsity stars.
Lebo’s defense corraled SCC for just 67 yards last Friday and will look to contain Chase County’s high-powered offense to defeat the Bulldogs for a fourth consecutive season.
Olpe (1-0) at Central Heights (1-0)
Olpe puts its 14-game winning streak on the line when it heads to Richmond to take on Central Heights to open up district play.
The Eagles blanked Ellinwood 68-0 last Friday. Senior quarterback Damon Redeker scored five total touchdowns, two of which were passing touchdowns and three of which were punt return touchdowns.
Derek Hoelting hauled in a 39-yard touchdown reception and ran for a 62-yard score. Garret Cole added touchdown runs of four and two yards.
Dating back to the 2020 season, Olpe has now pitched shutouts in six of its last seven games, including the state championship game against Oakley on Nov. 28, 2020.
Central Heights enters the game fresh off a 34-13 road victory over West Franklin in week one. Viking quarterback Tony Detwiler ran the ball 28 times for 261 yards and four touchdowns while completing just one pass for five yards in that game.
Olpe cruised in this matchup a year ago, hammering the Vikings 61-14. The Eagles will likely have no problem this year either as they continue to dominate 1A competition.
Northern Heights (0-0) at Sedgwick (1-0)
Northern Heights will finally get its season underway Friday as it heads southwest to take on Sedgwick.
The Wildcats had their week one game against Council Grove canceled late last week after an outbreak of COVID-19 on the team. However, quick quarantining of those players who tested positive limited the spread among the entire squad, thus freeing Northern Heights to play this week.
Sedgwick wasn’t on the schedule for this season, but Arma-Northeast -- the Wildcats’ original week two opponent -- was unable to field a team and Independent School -- the Cardinals’ original week two opponent -- had to cancel for a couple of weeks, leaving Northern Heights and Sedgwick both in need of an adversary for this week.
The Cardinals are coming off a 61-8 win over Sterling in which they rushed for 271 yards and passed for 166 while limiting the Black Bears to just 259 total yards.
The Wildcats head into the season under first-year head coach Todd Callahan, whose July 27 hiring has set him somewhat behind schedule in molding the team into his own creation.
Northern Heights is looking to rebound after going just 1-8 in 2020.
