Reviewed by Molly Chenault
“High Times in the Low Parliament” by Kelly Robson, Tor, 2022, $14.99.
Lana Baker is Aldgate’s finest scribe, with a sharp pen and an even sharper wit. Gregarious, charming, and ever so eager to please, she agrees to deliver a message for another lovely scribe in exchange for kisses and ends up getting sent to Low Parliament by a temperamental fairy as a result.
As Lana transcribes the endless circular arguments of Parliament, the debates grow tenser and more desperate. Due to long-standing tradition, a hung vote will cause Parliament to flood and a return to endless war. Lana must rely on an unlikely pair of comrades: Bugbite, the curmudgeonly fairy, and Eloquentia, the bewitching human deputy―to save humanity (and maybe even woo one or two lucky ladies), come hell or high water.
Lana Baker is a scoundrel and a layabout, and I adore her. She is an easy character to like since she just wants to be happy and pursue romance. All of the characters in this book are interesting and understandable and so well described that it’s easy to imagine them vividly.
Although the book is short, it is absolutely a page turner. I finished it in less than a day and it was the perfect length to have a good plot without over-explaining too many magical details that might have bogged down the story. Although there were some details I was left curious about (where did the men go?), it didn’t detract at all from my enjoyment.
I highly recommend “High Times in the Low Parliament” for anyone who wants a fun and interesting magical romp.
