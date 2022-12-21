Two area organizations received early Christmas surprises this week when the Emporia Community Foundation presented $25,000 to Strong City and Olpe to help fund splash pad campaigns.
According to ECF director Becky Nurnberg, the funds were gifted from the Sadie Jones fund. Jones was a teacher who taught in both Chase and Lyon counties.
The plans for the Chase County Splash Pad have been in the works for a couple of years. The funding for the structure, to be located in Strong City, was getting close to the total, but momentum had slowed down. Santa and Mrs. Claus were greeting kids in front of the historic Strong City Opera House when Nurnberg arrived with a gift for the community. Committee Chair Katie Mann could hardly believe the total when she opened the package and realized the amount of the check. Community member Marvin Adcock, said this check will inspire those who’ve made pledges to make them good and finish the campaign. No plans were announced for the start of construction, but hopefully it can be done in 2023.
Olpe Downhome representatives met to also accept a check this week for a Splash Pad, which will be adjacent to the Olpe Fitness Complex. Their goal has been to raise $50,000 in donations, then start applying for grants. After participating in Match Day, they had over $35,000 in their ECF fund and a promise from a donor to match future donations. Ashley Jowers told the group about a check coming from ECF and several were hoping for at least $1,000. Jowers gasped when she opened the package and announced to those present, “It’s a check for $25,000.00!” While they still have a way to go to completely fund the project, they agreed, this is the boost and encouragement they needed to move forward. Committee member Joyce Wilson, said, “With this check, the end goal is in sight, and we anticipate construction could being in 2024.”
The ECF Sadie Jones Fund is the legacy of a spinster school teacher who dearly loved her students. She passed in 1947, but left a gift of $40,000, a Chase County pasture and mineral rights in Colorado in her will. The Sadie Jones legacy fund has grown to over $1.1 million dollars to be used for health and safety projects for children in Lyon and Chase Counties. In the future, when families are cooling down in the new Splash Pads, there will be a number of people to thank, but one will be a spinster school teacher who wanted better lives for her students. For more information about ECF grants, go to emporiacf.org or contact Becky Nurnberg, Executive Director, at becky.nurnberg@emporiacf.org.
