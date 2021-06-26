EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Don Carter and Jay Vehige for hosting Juneteeth, a historical moment for the nation and Emporia.
The Emporia High School Gender and Sexuality Alliance and Emporia Community Action as well as all the community members who made the Pride parade and drag show a success. Rainbow flags, drag kings and queens, oh my — as Ru Paul would say, “Condragulations!”
Olpe Eagles head coach Chris Schmidt and tight end Jordan Barnard for being selected for the 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl, benefiting the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
The 21 local SOS Strong men for setting the tone in the community that abuse won’t be tolerated.
A big congratulations to Grace Isch, who is a talented young woman chasing after her pageant dreams, a third runner-up at America’s National Miss Teen Kansas.
The Plumb Place Steering Committee for preserving the Plumb Place agency and working hard to bring a women’s shelter back up and running.
For those of us behind on New Year’s fitness resolutions, lets thank Healthier Lyon County for providing a free outdoor area to walk, jog or bike at the Fairgrounds.
Megan Sando
Reporter
