Sally Lee Giger of Emporia passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. She was 91.
Sally was born on November 20, 1929 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of William and Pauline Corey Ferrebee. She married Russell D. Giger but was later divorced.
Surviving family members include: son, Greg (Julia) Giger of Emporia; daughter, Stephanie Giger Jones of Edmond, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Corey and Kelley Giger, and Jamie Jones-Jarred; great-grandchildren, Addison Jones-Jarred, and Davis James Giger.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and daughter Cassandra Giger.
Sally worked hard. Places of employment include Giger Livestock Sales, Crawford Manufacturing, Detroit Diesel and Dolly Madison Bakery. Sally played hard. She enjoyed partying with friends and spending time at Lake Kahola.
Cremation is planned with a private service at a later date. Memorial contributions to Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
