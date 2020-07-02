The Lyon County Commission opted to give residents the choice on whether or not to wear masks during a Thursday morning action session, as a statewide mandate that would require most Kansans to wear facial coverings in public spaces issued by Gov. Laura Kelly is set to go into effect 12:01 a.m. Friday.
The decision, Chairman Rollie Martin said, was based on the fact that the county's current Public Health Order is not set to expire until July 9 and — at the time of the meeting — the commissioners had not yet seen the verbiage of the governor's mandate. At this time, the county's rate of infection has slowed even as a resurgence has been seen around the state.
Public Health Office Renee Hively told commissioners she endorsed the governor's executive order as a tool to help mitigate the spread and avoid another shutdown. She recommended people mask up in public when social distancing at least 6-feet apart was not possible.
"We don't have much left in our toolbox," she said. "There's social distancing and mask wearing. Those are the only things we have left until we have a cure. So, it's prevention. I just ask that you take that into consideration. Those who can wear a mask should wear a mask. Those of us who can wear a mask, we can slow the spread of this."
Hively said she believed Lyon County's early mitigation strategies are what helped keep current numbers low. Jennifer Millbern, environmental health director and public health services director, told commissioners that when COVID-19 first appeared locally the major hubs for the disease were businesses. Now, with community spread, it's harder to pinpoint where people are contracting it and that makes contact tracing difficult.
"It's not related to the businesses," she said. "Most of the time it's related to what they are doing outside of work. Social gatherings, parties, going out to eat at restaurants and bars — that kind of thing."
Community spread on a wider scale is troubling, she said.
Commissioner Scott Briggs asked what the criteria was for laundering non-disposable cloth masks and Hively said information would be distributed on Lyon County Public Health's social media and web site. It is also available on the CDC's web site.
Millbern said it was important to remember the difference between employer-required face masks and cloth face masks.
"When we are wearing cloth face coverings, it's really to stop our respiratory droplets that potentially can contain virus from being spread in the air," she said. "When we're talking about the masks — the face coverings — that's a bandana, a scarf. Even a dirty face covering is better than no face covering. We are really just trying to stop the spread of the virus from getting airborne."
Martin said commissioners may call an emergency session if the situation changes to revisit the matter. At this time, however, the commission felt it was not necessary to enforce the full mandate.
"We are still going to be in the gathering of information process," Martin said. "We just don't have enough specific information [at this time.]"
^The mandate
Kelly's mandate was signed Thursday morning and released to the public, and is set to remain in place until the order is rescinded or the current statewide state of disaster expires — whichever comes first.
“The last few months have presented many new challenges for Kansans, and all of us want to return to our normal lives and routines,” Kelly said in a written release. “Unfortunately, we have seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across our state and our country. We must act. Viruses don’t stop at county lines. This order doesn’t change where you can go or what you can do. But wearing a mask is a simple and effective way to keep Kansans healthy and keep Kansas open for business.”
As expected, the order would require most Kansans to wear masks when inside any public space – including their workplace – or in situations where social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. Guidance regarding specific places or situations in which masks are required is outlined within the order.
^Violations
Still, even if the commission had decided to adopt Kelly's mandate as stated, there would be some difficulties in enforcement.
According to a joint statement released by the Lyon County Attorney's Office, Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Wednesday, a violation of the mandate is not a criminal offense.
"A violation of the Governor’s executive order or any other agency’s order concerning the wearing of masks or facial coverings, is NOT a criminal offense," the statement read. "The public should NOT call 911 or the Emporia Police Department or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office regarding persons not wearing masks or facial coverings. If anyone has a complaint regarding masks please call 620-208-3741."
The Gazette also spoke with County Attorney Marc Goodman earlier in the week about possible issues that could arise.
“On the state level, you have state statutes which have to be enacted by the legislature,” Goodman said in an earlier interview. “Those have the full force of law behind them. Below that — administratively — you have these orders. So, if you were ranking them, a state statute is a higher priority than the order, declaration, proclamation, mandate, resolution or whatever word you want to use to describe it.”
“Law enforcement doesn’t have to do it, so I would say it then falls to the health department. They would have to go out and identify who the people are that aren’t wearing a mask and be the controlling arm of this. I don’t even think they have the necessary staff available to do that. As a matter of physical safety, I also don’t think it would be very wise to just go up to people on the street and say, ‘I want your name and address so I can cite you for not wearing a mask.’ It all sounds funny and bit stupid, I know, but we’re a society based on laws. If things aren’t ironed out in some way, I think you’re asking people to enforce something very cumbersome and nearly impossible to enforce.”
Despite all the potential problems moving forward, Goodman said he believes the idea behind the order was made in good faith and with the safety of all Kansans in mind. He hopes community members remain considerate of others moving forward, especially those at higher risk for infection.
“We strongly, strongly, strongly recommend people wear masks in public places regardless of any order or mandate, because the data appears to suggest that they are helping stop the spread,” Goodman said. “Another aspect of that, though, is getting people proper masks and telling them how to properly wear and sanitize them between uses … There are all these back-end aspects of this that people aren’t talking about which could go a long way in stopping some of the arguing and confusion in the long run.”
(27) comments
Please be considerate of others. If you can’t or don’t want to wear a mask, please stay home. Or, if you are out in public without a mask on, and encounter somebody wearing a mask, please stay at least 6 feet away from them. It’s just common courtesy.
Another question is what are the same statistics for the flu?
I'll bite. Looked up stats from various sites and all were fairly similar. Here is link im using. https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/coronavirus-disease-2019-vs-the-flu. Covid usa confirmed cases 2.7million, 130k deaths, rate around 4.7%. Globally 10.7million confirmed, 516k deaths, rate around 4.7%. State of Kansas confirmed 15192, deaths 278, rate of 1.8% (Thanks governor!) Flu stats estimated cases world wide per year are around 1 billion, deaths 290k to 650k, rate of less than 1%. USA flu stats 39million to 56million a year, deaths 12k to 61k a year. Rate of less than 1%. This link https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-death-rate-us-compared-to-flu-by-age-2020-6 also shares data showing difference between the two, "The coronavirus death rate in the US is almost 50 times higher than that of the flu"
Some experts will weigh in soon though giving biased, right wing sites saying covid deaths are higher because hospitals receive more money when they say death is covid when the patient has underlying conditions. Just be careful where you get your info, there is misinformation on both sides.
I'm posing a question for all you web surfers and statistic hounds. What is the percentage of deaths vs. actual cases world wide and in the US.
Well, I figured our hallowed commissioners would do a kop-out, and they did. If folks are to selfish, or to stupid to do a very simple thing that does help to slow the spread of the virus, then I don't know how we will ever stop it from killing more people. The Laura Kelly bashers should "man up" and admit that she is very concerned about it. She is just trying to slow the spread because so many arrogant people have no concern for others, so the government is going to have to do it for them.
I agree. Do we have a Health Department in this County? I heard the other day she was all in with Governor Kelly. Where is she today? Absent or at Recess with the rest of the Government.
Couldn't see
I think all the politicians should have to wear masks. Makes it harder to tell them apart and we could see their lips move
Can someone explain. Yesterday KVOE said City of Emporia was urging Compliance with the state mandate to wear a mask. Now today it’s free will do what you want. We get no direction from the President on down to our own Health Department and City Commissioners . Great Job Guys
The County Commissioners are cowards. They don't want to make an unpopular decision and deal with backlash from people who refuse to wear the masks. Very disappointing!
I am very disappointed also. The lack of empathy for others is astonishing. In the big picture it’s such a small thing to ask of people.
Looks like they will not vote on it until next Thursday, and I won't even try to guess what that actually means. Enforcement will be nearly impossible anyway. Is the Public Health Officer's office open 24/7 to take reports and go out to "investigate"? I have no idea.
Well, SnowGypsy, all good things must come to an end. I am going to sign off with this post. I came out of not posting for a long time because I noticed that you were steamrolling through the posts. People needed to voice opinions from the other side. I want to say thank you for not trying to guess what it means about them not voting until next Thursday! I am not being sarcastic. I really mean it.
You questioned my knowledge. Let me tell you a little about myself....I hold an advanced degree. In several of my graduate level classes, data and studies were discussed. What makes a study valid? Do I believe a study that was conducted over 10 years ago? 20 years ago? 30 years ago? Do I believe a study that was only conducted once with 4 participants? With my degree, I have been able to advance through positions and I like what I do for a living. I really hope that you like what you do for a living. With my job, guess what I have to look at: data. How often do I look at data? Almost daily.
You also said this to me: "Mold makes people sick, and I am sorry if you wanted to keep that a secret while professing you are concerned about the health of others. Talk about confusing!" Let me tell you something else about me. A family member of mine got sick in February. When the Covid-19 outbreak first started, before it really blew up, whatever I did, I kept that family member in mind. I began wearing a mask really early on, even before health officials said to. Wherever I went, I was mindful of my critically ill family member. When I visited this family member, I wore a mask. My family member passed. I continue wearing a mask. Why? It is out of respect to those people I may encounter who have sick family members or who are at high risk. I have multiple masks on hand. I realize that I am fortunate enough to be able to have multiple masks. After being out and about, whenever I step inside, my mask instantly goes into the wash and then gets dried. Yes, I also realize that maybe not everyone is like me. But, please realize when you start in on your moldy masks comments, some people really do take extreme cautions and pre-cautions when it comes to their masks. Please also realize that if you have a critically ill friend or family member, I wear my masks for him/her. If you don't, be thankful! People are not easily swayed. I will always be a mask wearer. You probably won't be a mask wearer. That's the good thing about life: we have choices and we get to make our own decisions.
What I ask of you is to be respectful. Stop calling people names. Stop posting speculations. Most of the time I think we are fortunate to live in the country that we do because of the way the government is set up. Please remember that not everyone will agree when it comes to politics. Politicians and governmental officials can't make everyone happy.
Over and out, and please take care of yourself.
Milbern says that even a "dirty" mask...........", and this is not true. A dirty mask will have a build up of nasal and oral mucus, and if left overnight and it is damp, mold can form and be inhaled the next day, not to mention the outside of the mask may have a build up of whatever was in the atmosphere that you breathed the day before. I am still searching for the studies that say that a cloth mask makes any difference, and although everyone says "data", I have asked for that, but all I see is "heresay" which has "zero" value. As I have stated, numerous articles address the size of the virus versus the pores in a cloth mask, and it is compared to a mosquito going through a chain link fence.
Yes, I am thrilled with this decision as with the numbers at this point, there was no justification for a mandate on face masks. This gives me hope for Lyon County. I would encourage everyone with opinions to contact the county commissioners and let them know how you feel and support it with facts, and then hope for the best! Happy dance without a mask! Yeah!
Thank you County Commissioners for a reasonable and rational approach to this masked mandate.
For the love of fireworks (not what I really wanted to say), stop about the mold forming in masks. You say this all the time. People who wear masks, actually wash and dry their worn masks!!!! This is common sense, which some people really do have!!!!! As for the what you have previously stated, most of that was taken down, and those sample sizes were super small. One study had 4 participants. Four! One had 39. One tested 44 masks. You also provide studies and data not based in the US and are very outdated.
So, you don't know much about mold do you? Obviously, neither does Millbern. Go back and slowly read the article and see that Millbern says that even a dirty mask is better than no face covering. That is not true for the person wearing it. And, I think I missed your studies showing that cloth masks work, or did I? Data? No, that isn't very convincing. One more time, and I can't make it any simpler when it comes to cloth mask: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_b0AhqvAVw I know it is math and science, and I am not sure how well schools cover such things here, but what part don't you understand? You must not get out much if you think that all people are washing and drying anything, I mean, bedbugs unlimited! How many times would you need to do a test to see if the virus passed through the cloth? That is a pretty basic test as is mold growing on something damp and dirty. My posts being deleted has to with a change in personnel I suspect as there was no reason to take them down as they did not violate the rules, well, the written rules. Mold makes people sick, and I am sorry if you wanted to keep that a secret while professing you are concerned about the health of others. Talk about confusing!
I think you missed the point that people with common sense wash and dry their masks.
From the CDC https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html "Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.
The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.
Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker. Currently, surgical masks and N95 respirators are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders.
Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing" along with washing hands, avoiding contact, cover cough and sneezes, clean and disinfect, monitor your health.
You're linking a video to Tony Robbins who has been accused of numerous sexual assault claims....?? But call Biden this "McFeelThemUpBiden" lol.
Since we like to post links https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-05-evidence-masks-covid-.html. Then I used a bias rating site and they said this about medicalxpress site " PRO-SCIENCE
These sources consist of legitimate science or are evidence based through the use of credible scientific sourcing. Legitimate science follows the scientific method, is unbiased and does not use emotional words. These sources also respect the consensus of experts in the given scientific field and strive to publish peer reviewed science. Some sources in this category may have a slight political bias, but adhere to scientific principles. See all Pro-Science sources.
Overall, we rate Medical Xpress, a generally credible Pro-Science source, that occasionally publishes new studies that are outside of the current consensus of science for that field". And here's a shocker, I actually agree with this decision. It should be up to each individual/business/country unless there's a drastic increase in cases. But if you're going to educate us minions, why not try using unbiased websites and data? You've posted extreme right wing websites, untrusted sites, asked people to get information from "recall Kelly Facebook group, and linked opinion pieces from extreme right individuals. Yet you ignore other sites that say masks are beneficial to slowing covid. It's hard to take you serious when you constantly show how biased you are and the hatred you have for Democrats.
I think this is a key part of the article. "Despite all the potential problems moving forward, Goodman said he believes the idea behind the order was made in good faith and with the safety of all Kansans in mind. He hopes community members remain considerate of others moving forward, especially those at higher risk for infection.
“We strongly, strongly, strongly recommend people wear masks in public places regardless of any order or mandate, because the data appears to suggest that they are helping stop the spread,” Goodman said. “Another aspect of that, though, is getting people proper masks and telling them how to properly wear and sanitize them between uses … There are all these back-end aspects of this that people aren’t talking about which could go a long way in stopping some of the arguing and confusion in the long run.”
Well, how about that, SnowGypsy....you can continue going around not wearing a mask and people who want to wear a mask, can.
Yoda15: There is and never was an order that you should not wear a mask by Governor Kelly. Wearing a mask when there was no standing order to not wear one was always your option. Free will free choice. Not so when you try to force people to do something against their will under penalty of law. No free choice there. You are going down a slippery slope here with regards to personal rights. At some point an order may come down that you disagree with, but will have no choice but to comply, because you gave the governor the power to do as she chooses freely this time. stay safe.
Alfred-I'm not really sure why you are telling me that at some point an order may come down that I disagree with, but will have no choice but to comply....I'm not the one who is complaining about possibly having to wear a mask. I'm not the one who keeps bringing up moldy masks (I reply to those posts). I'm not the one who keeps talking about data. Data that represents such small sample sizes. You are mistaken if you don't think I comply, because I do comply to laws, executive orders, etc. There are plenty of things that I disagree with, but I am compliant.
Alfred-Please explain. One time, you tell me that there will be a time when I will have no choice but to comply. Then, you tell me that a certain religion group were compliant to. What on earth?????
As for compliancy, when was the last time some of you read the discussion 'rules'? Let's see:
Be truthful. Hummmmm...
Be nice. Is name calling being nice?
Yoda15: I see my post was taken down, and that is fine. If you feel that I have broken any rules please be free to report, and have my post taken down. Now let me say this in a little bit different way. Please watch the following movies: The Diary of Anne Frank, The Hiding Place. Schindler's List. They movies are about people who were compliant, and the people who tried to save a few....not always successfully in Anne Frank's case. And by the way, I have read all the rules for posting. Stay safe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.