WICHITA — A Joplin, Missouri-based company has been awarded a bid for a painting and rehabilitation project on five service area water towers by the Kansas Turnpike Authority.
The announcement was made Monday.
Cunningham Inc.'s $479,800 bid will see work on towers located at the service areas in Belle Plaine (MM 26), Towanda (MM 65), Matfield Green (MM 97), Emporia (MM 132) and Lawrence (MM 209).
Construction details will be available closer to the start date on http://www.ksturnpike.com with updates on this and other projects published monthly in KTA’s electronic newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter using the form at www.ksturnpike.com/communication.
