John George Schmidt died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home. He was 74 years old.
John was born on January 21, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Herbert Eugene and Rosemary (Lomax) Schmidt. He grew up just a couple miles away from Wrigley Field. He attended high school at Lakeview High in Chicago. Following high school, John attended the College of Emporia, where he was in the last graduating class and played on the football team. John was employed as a Corrections Officer at the Topeka Correctional Facility where he attained the rank of Sergeant. He retired after 30 years. He married Barbara Lindsey on July 14, 1973 in Pomona, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his son, Michael Schmidt (Penny Maxwell) of Wilton, CT; and two daughters, Emily (Courtney) Butcher of Emporia, KS, and Nikki (Luke) Thompson of Emporia, KS; and grandchildren Genevieve Schmidt, James Schmidt, Corbin Timperley, Benjamin Butcher and Lane Thompson.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
John attended First United Methodist Church. John was a fan of the Kansas City Royals, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs. He loved his family, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Cremation is planned, with services at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter or the Emporia Police Department Benefit Association and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801.
