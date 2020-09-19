Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat is reminding voters of several important dates leading up to the Nov. 3 general election.
The first is the deadline for voter registration — which includes any changes to information, such as name or address. That deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 13.
“Anyone who has moved or has their voter information on their registration needs to reregister,” Vopat said.
Mail ballots
The Election Office will begin to send mail ballots to voters who have requested them on Oct. 14. Those who wish to request a ballot can do so through Oct. 27 by filling out an online application at www.ksvotes.org that will be sent directly to the Election Office.
Forms are also available at www.lyoncounty.org on the Election Office page, and completed forms can be emailed to mailballot@lyoncounty.org.
“There’s still over a month to go for people to get those requests in,” Vopat said. “We’ve already had 2,200 requests so far.”
Advance voting
Advance voting begins Oct. 19 and Vopat said the county is offering advance voting in two locations this year.
“We will offer a second advance voting location the week of Oct. 19 through Oct. 24, including that Saturday, at the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds,” Vopat said.
Voting at the Anderson Building will be 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday that week. On Wednesday, voting hours are extended from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
The county will offer Saturday voting from 8 a.m. — noon Oct. 24.
Advance voting at the Lyon County Courthouse begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 and ends at noon Nov. 2. Regular hours for advance voting are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday Oct. 19 - 30 and 8 a.m. - noon Nov. 2.
“Because of the conditions we are in with COVID and everything else, and with it being a presidential election you usually see big turnout, I wanted to make sure that everyone had that extra option to vote,” Vopat said. “We’re trying to do everything we can for our voters here.”
Drop boxes
New this year will be the addition of drop boxes for mail ballots. Vopat said two drop boxes, which will be secured to the ground and under 24 hour surveillance, are expected to be installed by Oct. 12.
“This is totally new for us,” she said. “We’ve never done drop boxes before, so I wanted at least one drive-thru location and one walk-up location.”
The walk-up location will be located at the courthouse under the canopy.
The drive-thru location will be located next to the utility payment box in the parking lot on the 500 block of Mechanic Street.
“Just look for the red, white and blue box,” Vopat said.
Polling sites
Two polling sites have been changed this year.
Voters from Precinct Nos. 5 and 6, who usually report to Grace United Methodist Church to vote, will now vote at the Emporia Recreation Center, 313 W. 4th Ave. This is a permanent change, Vopat said.
The other change is for voters in Precinct Nos. 3, 4 and 28. Those voters who usually vote at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall will vote at the Civic Auditorium lobby for this election.
Precinct maps have been updated online. Voters who had to be moved have been sent notecards for notification about the change of location.
Voter security
Vopat said voters can rest assured that, no matter how they choose to vote, their votes are secure. And they can only vote once — even if they send in multiple advance ballot applications.
“One ballot is all that you will receive,” she said. “Once we get the first application and mark it as ballot issued, there’s no way in our system we can possibly issue a second ballot. There’s no risk of someone double-voting.”
Vopat said the system is safe, ballots are tracked and voters can check the status of their ballots online at myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView.
Overall, Vopat said she’s looking forward to the election season with a full slate of election workers ready to get started.
“We are very fortunate here in that the people want to help in making our elections successful,” she said.
For more information about election dates, visit www.lyoncounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.