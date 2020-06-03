What started as a fire call turned out to be a refrigerant leak at an Emporia grocery store early Wednesday evening.
The Emporia Fire Department was called out to Dillons, 902 E. 12th Ave., just before 5:45 p.m. when store employees reported smoke coming out of a utility room. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said fire personnel did observe a “smokey haze” throughout the building.
“Fire crews were able to enter and were able to make their way to the back mechanical room where it was indicated where most of the smoke was,” he said. “They were able to pretty quickly determine that it was actually more like a vapor or a fog, instead of smoke.”
Conley said it was determined that a refrigerant leak had occurred in one of the store’s chiller units, and had filled up the store with the vapor substance.
Dillons employees had already evacuated all customers from the store when the fire department arrived on scene. Goodwill and Old Rum’s Liquor, which are both located in the same building, were also evacuated.
Employees were initially not permitted to return to the store to retrieve their belongings Wednesday evening until fire crews had confirmed that the vapor was not toxic. With temperatures reaching 90 degrees, employees of the evacuated stores were offered cold water from GoodCents Deli Fresh Subs while they waited.
“Until we were able to correctly identify what the vapor and the substance was, we wanted to keep everyone out until we were sure it wasn’t toxic or caustic,” he said. “We did go ahead and ventilate the building and we did go ahead and contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment so they were aware of what was being released.”
Once the building was ventilated, Conley said employees were able to go back inside to retrieve their belongings.
Conley praised Dillons management for its proactive response to the incident.
“The management of Dillons was very proactive; they called very early on,” Conley said. “They evacuated their own building very early on. The safest thing they could have done was get people out and that’s exactly what they did. That’s what we encourage people to do.”
