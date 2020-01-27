Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Criminal threat, 1400 C of E Dr., 10:18 a.m.
Agency assist, 500 Mechanic St., 1:22 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2500 La Cruz Ct., 3:08 p.m.
Phone harassment, 500 Wilson St., 5:58 p.m.
Medical unknown, location and time redacted
Welfare check, redacted
Non-injury accident, W. US Highway 50 and Industrial Rd., 10:14 p.m.
Friday
Agency assist, 1500 Market St., 1:23 a.m.
Drug possession, 1300 East. St., 2:34 a.m.
Injury accident, 2000 Industrial Rd., 7:31 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Rural St., 8:16 a.m.
Hit and run pedestrian, E. 11th Ave. and Mechanic St., 9:50 a.m.
Stalking, 500 Mechanic St., 11:56 a.m.
Welfare check, redacted, 2:26 p.m.
Warrant, Emporia, 4:57 p.m.
Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 2:59 p.m.
Saturday
Abandoned vehicle, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 6:40 a.m.
Juvenile runaway, 500 Mechanic St., 10:42 a.m.
Suspicious person, 1800 E. US Highway 50, 3:09 p.m.
Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 8:47 p.m.
Sunday
Public urination, 500 Mechanic St., 1:57 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, E. Logan Ave. and S. Commercial St., 2:40 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Injury accident, Road F and Road 310, Allen, 10:10 a.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, W. 9th Ave. and Constitution St., 3:52 a.m.
Drug possession, redacted, 8:30 a.m.
Saturday
Welfare check, redacted, 1:28 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2000 N. Highway 99, 6:30 p.m.
Traffic stop, W. US Highway 50 and Road G, 8:26 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1700 Road 150, 10:43 p.m.
Sunday
Public urination, 500 Mechanic St., 1:57 a.m.
Traffic stop, 500 Oak St., 2:08 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Forgery, 900 Merchant St., 2:58 p.m.
Friday
Theft, 800 Cottonwood St., 4:28 p.m.
Saturday
Auto theft, redacted, 7:10 a.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Burglary, 10 block W. 1st St., 2:15 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
