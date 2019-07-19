Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Wednesday
Traffic stop, 500 W. Copley Ave., 12:18 pm.
Communications offense, 1300 Center St., 3:25 p.m.
Animal problem, 700 Riverview Circle, 4:12 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1000 Garfield St., 5:10 p.m.
Traffic stop, S. Commercial St. and E. Norton Ave., 6:48 p.m.
Family disturbance, location and time redacted
Investigative case, Emporia
Thursday
Suspicious vehicle, 400 W. Kansas Ave., 12:54 a.m.
Sheriff
Wednesday
Investigative case, Emporia, 6:39 p.m.
Agency assist, S. Commercial St. and E. Norton Ave., Emporia, 6:49 p.m.
Welfare check, redacted
Thursday
Non-injury accident, 1400 Interstate 35, Neosho Rapids, 12:52 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Wednesday
Auto burglary, W. 6th Ave and Merchant St., 8:11 a.m.
Burglary, 100 S. Merchant St., 11:19 a.m.
Auto burglary, 2000 Buttonwood Circle, 2:39 p.m.
Theft, Emporia, 7:36 p.m.
Sheriff
Theft, 700 Road 240, Americus, 1:24 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
