Over the past few weeks, Kansans have been adapting to the ever-evolving situation surrounding COVID-19. While many residents await clarity on several major issues — the first and foremost on many minds being the state’s decision to close K-12 schooling for the remainder of the year — local politicians are hopeful some clarity will be provided in the coming days in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday morning, The Gazette spoke with US Representative Roger Marshall on many of the same issues, gaining a bit of a timeline for possible government aid in the process.
“I’m definitely going to support [Gov. Laura Kelly’s] decision, because this is not a time to play politics,” Marshall said. “I’m glad that she made it quickly and decided to look into online classes. Like a lot of others, I would love to see the kids back in school and back running on the track or playing baseball, but until then, there’s so many things we’re doing behind the scenes to try and help out.”
Moving forward, Marshall said his primary focus would be limiting COVID-19’s negative economic impact on educational staff, blue-collar workers and small business owners by working with his colleagues on plans to immediately relieve a bit of the financial burden on such individuals. While admitting the situation was complex and hard to pin down — and that it would take time to gather all the specifics — Marshall mentioned a few pieces of recently-passed legislation that would soon begin to make a difference.
“You wonder about the moms and dads that both work, and what they’re going to do for child care,” Marshall said. “We passed in Congress last Saturday legislation that would allow small businesses the ability to provide for two weeks of paid time off for whatever reason relating to the virus. It doesn’t have to be somebody getting sick, it can be a situation like I just mentioned and the businesses will get a tax credit.
“Really, I think the most important thing we in Washington and those in the Statehouse are doing right now is flattening the curve. Every virus case that we prevent today is going to prevent dozens more cases in the future and save Kansans’ lives. That’s why it’s so important that for at least the next three or four days, we all need to hunker down and stay at home. President Trump’s administration is actually recommending a 15-day period, and we’re only on day four of that.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Kansas has reported 21 positive cases of COVID-19 with an additional two cases originating from out-of-state-residents. Johnson County is currently considered the “epicenter” of the state’s outbreak, housing 11 infected individuals. Wyandotte County has the next highest amount with five, while Leavenworth has so far reported two and Franklin, Douglas and Butler counties have each reported 1 case, respectively. Miami and Ford counties house the two out-of-state cases.
A doctor himself, Marshall said he had been in frequent contact with members of the CDC and Kansas Department of Health and Environment over the last few weeks. While maybe not as speedy as he would have hoped, Marshall said the state’s response in regard to testing and additional preparation was going smoothly thanks to recent initiatives by the Trump administration.
“All of our local doctors and hospitals have been calling me and filling me in on what’s going on down in the trenches, too,” Marshall said. “I would say this: Every Kansan that needs a virus test has had it done. The results are even coming back to a lot of them the same day, which is incredible. The government sent out more tests yesterday, so there should be more arriving today, even. We have a lot of private sector labs coming on board with us as well … Hospitals in Kansas have stockpiles of tests based on their population and the local severity of the virus.”
In closing, Marshall reminded state residents to keep an active eye and ear in regard to news and recommendations involving COVID-19, hoping a steady stream of information and preparedness could help combat fear-based decisions.
“The truth is that only local communities can contain this virus,” Marshall said. “There’s not too much more at the federal level we can do to empower states and local communities. Obviously, you absolutely need access to those testing kits, though … By following all those guidelines everyone has been talking about, we can flatten that curve, but it will be up to us.
“The last thing I would say is, you could choose to live in fear, or you could choose to live in faith … We’re going to get through this. We’ve been through worse things in Kansas, but this is a time for our communities to shine, band together and isolate this virus.”
