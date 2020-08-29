A look at the biggest mistake investors are making with their retirement savings
People make all types of mistakes with their money, but few are more painful than those that involve the nest egg. One or two financial missteps with your retirement saving, and you could pay a penalty well into later life.
Until early last year, of course, a remedy for such mistakes was close at hand. A healthy stock market- in the 18th year of a bull run, by some measures- covered a multitude of sins. Need to borrow $20,000 from your 401k? No problem. By the end of the year, the markets probably gave you back that much and more.
Eighteen months later, the landscape has changed considerably.
With that in mind, we decided to canvass financial planners and educators across the country and ask this single question: What are the biggest mistakes investors today are making with their nest eggs, both before and after they retire?
From their answers, we’ve culled what might be called the whoppers- the 10 errors that were mentioned most frequently and that cause the most damage.
1. Failing to consider long-term care needs.
When people think about threats to their retirement savings, “they primarily think about market losses,” says Joe Bowie, chief executive officer of Retirement Investment Advisor Inc. in Oklahoma City. What they fail to consider , he explains, are “the nonmarket related threats- health care, long-term care- the catastrophic events” that can cause as much harm, or more, as a volatile market.
First, the good news: Most of us will never end up in a nursing home. Now the bad news: More than 50% of Americans will need some form of long-term care, either home care of institutional care, at some point in their lives, according to the Health Insurance Association of America. And the daily cost of good home care already approaches that of a nursing home: about $128 for the former vs. $157 for the latter, according to Phyllis Shelton, an insurance consultant in Nashville, Tenn., and the author of a book on long-term care.
So, the question you have to ask yourself is simple: Could you finance potential costs of long term care out of nest egg? And the key world is “your.” No one else will pick up the tab. Medicare and private insurance don’t pay for most long-term care. And forget about transferring your assets to your kids so that Medicaid will step in. Impoverish yourself and you “simply don’t have as many choices as a private-pay patient,” Ms. Shelton says.
Yes, premiums for long-term care insurance can be steep. The average annual tab is $1,700. But “the notion of spending a few thousand dollars a year vs. hundreds of thousands of dollars in the future is smart money management,” says Michael K. Stein, a certified financial planner in Boulder, Colo., and author or a book on retirement finances.
2. Failing to consider the effects of inflammation and taxes.
When is a $1 million nest egg not a $1 million nest egg? When it’s taxed.
“Your nest egg is smaller than you think,” says Tom Grzymala, a certified financial planner in Alexandria, Va. “One million dollars in a 401(k) is really more like $750,000. That’s because people fail to discount the 25% to 30% that taxes might be costing them.”
And don’t assume that taxes go down when you retire. Some older adults, when Social Security, pensions, 401(k)s and other savings are factored in, find themselves in the same or nearly the same tax bracket as when they were employed.
Of course, if you don’t pay your taxes,m the Internal Revenue Service will drop you a friendly reminder. Inflation isn’t nearly as accommodating; it robs you of your purchasing power slowly and quietly. Consider: A $1 million nest egg, with an annual rate of inflation of 3% will have a value of only $737,000 after 10 years.
“Volatility isn’t the greatest risk to your portfolio,” says William Howard,a certified financial planner in Memphis, Tenn. “Inflation is. People don’t understand that.”
3. Overestimating how much you can withdraw from your nest egg.
The thinking appears to be sound: “Usually, people say, ‘Well, if I earn an average of 8% on my investments, then I can withdraw 8% right?’” says Ross Levin, a certified financial planner in Minneapolis. The answer is: You can- but you shouldn’t.
For starters, annual returns are seldom “average.” “That 8% doesn’t come year after year,” Mr. Levin notes. Case in point: The widely watched Standard & Poor’s 500- stock index last year sank 9.1%, including dividends. Big withdrawals from your nest egg in the teeth of a bear market, especially for people early in their retirement, could mean that your money runs out before you do.
What is a realistic withdrawal rate? Most financial advisors are comfortable with 3% to 5% although “even 5% is pushing the envelope,” Mr. Levin says William P. Bengen, a personal financial advisor is El Cajon, Calif., who has done pioneering research in this area, notes that a “withdrawal rate of about 4%, adjusted each year for inflation, should keep you going for about 30 years, no matter what happens in the markets.” (This assumes a portfolio with a healthy dose of stocks, about 60% to 70%.)
One note: Some advisers say withdrawal rates of as much as 7% or 8% may be acceptable in the early years of retirement, when you’re most active- as long as you’re prepared to reduce expenses in later life. “I wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity for a wonderful retirement,” says Mr. Stein in Colorado. “If my [financial] plans don’t work out, then I’ll pull back to a ‘subsistence mode.’”
4. Taking too much risk with investments
The traditional problem with retirement savings has been the avoidance of risk- keeping too much money in fixed- income investments (like bonds, for their presumed safety) and not enough in the stock market. The latter, of course, is what gives your nest egg the best chance to grow (or at least stay ahead of inflation).
While that mistake still hampers some people, the more common problem today, financial advisers say, is the aggressive investor, the one with a “casino mentality,” says Mr. Bengen in California.
Such investors chase the “hot” fund or stock, or fail to diversify their holdings. Some do it because they haven’t saved enough money for retirement and now are trying to catch up: others have watched their nest eggs shrink and hope to recoup their losses. In almost every case, though, the person is putting the cart before the horse.
“You ask a client, ‘What are your goals? What would make you happy?’” says Ms. Blunck in Alaska. “ And they say, ‘I want to beat the market’ or ‘I want to return 17%’ [But] those really aren’t goals. Educating your grandchildren, or contributing a certain amount of money [to charity], or having a worry- free retirement without running out money, those are goals. And you might not need [a] 17% [return] or to beat the market to achieve them. You might not have to take that much risk.
“You need enough,” Ms. Blunck adds. “You don’t need more and more.”
5. Underestimating life expectancy.
Eileen Sharkey, a certified financial planner in Denver, likes to tell the story about clients who inform her that they plan to buy a new car before they retire, indicating that that vehicle will probably see them through their final years.
“One car?” she says. “There’s a good chance they’ll live long enough to buy five new cars.”
As much coverage as the idea of increased life expectancy has received in the media in recent years, many investors still underestimate, often seriously, just how long they might live. Failing to do so can play havoc with your retirement planning and fiances.
“They get it intellectually,” says Ms. Sharkey, referring to her clients. “They’ll tell you about their aunt who is 90, or their parents who are in their 80s. But the implications of longevity haven’t become an integral part of their thinking.”
The biggest implication, of course, is the possibility that your money could run out before you do. It’s easier than you think. Combine several rough years in the stock market (particularly early in your retirement) along with an aggressive rate of withdrawal, and the nest egg you spent 30 years building could be gone in half that time. That’s why most planners now “use an age of 90 or 95 when developing saving plans,” says Charlie Haines, who heads his own family advisory firm in Birmingham, Ala. “And even those numbers might be too young.”
Thus, the question: How will you fill your days? Vague answers here- “some travel, some work, some play”- can be just as debilitating in the long run as vague financial goals. “Identify the things that you like to do and that work gets in the way of.” Ms. Sharkey says. Ideally, with some of those answers in hand, the actual transition into retirement itself, she says, “becomes a fairly insignificant Friday afternoon.”
Provided by Craig Barnwell and CB Financial
