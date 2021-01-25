The Emporia Gazette
The Lyon County Health Department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 to bring the total up to 136 on Monday. The number of newly reported recoveries mirrors the number of new cases at 42. Two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 diagnoses.
The total number of positive cases in Lyon County has now reached 3,795, with 3,591 recoveries and 68 deaths. Five additional deaths are awaiting verification from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The Lyon County Health Department is still working to schedule its next vaccine clinic and will alert the public via its Facebook page, its website and media releases. Sign-up will be first come, first served, so stay tuned for updates.
Any questions can be directed to the Lyon County Health Department by calling 620-208-3741.
The latest update was released as Gov. Laura Kelly signed a Senate bill extending the State of Disaster Declaration to March 31, 2021.
The bill allows for the state to continue providing much needed services for people in the state, such as free COVID-19 testing in communities, food donations to local food banks, and personal protective equipment for frontline workers.
Kelly said that the extension of the State of Disaster Declaration was vital to the state’s ability to continue meeting the needs of Kansans and their communities.
“Extending the current disaster declaration is essential for our state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, allowing us to keep Kansans safe and healthy, keep our economy open, and get our kids back in school as quickly as possible,” she said in a written release.
Since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health & Environment has reported 2,602 new cases statewide, with 24 new deaths and 76 new hospitalizations.
That brings the state’s total of cases to 269,255, deaths to 3,622 and hospitalizations 8,117.
