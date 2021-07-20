BRENDA J. (EVANS) LYMAN

Brenda passed away of a heart attack on the afternoon of July, 12, at the age of 77, in Wichita, KS doing what she loved to do, planning for a trip.
She was born Dec. 29, 1943 to D.W. and Edith Evans in Lebo, Kansas. She was united in marriage to Roger Lyman on Aug. 9, 1963. They had 2 children and lived in Lebo almost their entire life. Roger entered the Chapman, KS nursing home in 2015 and Brenda moved to Abilene, KS to finish their life.
She was our friend and our mom and sometimes a pain in the butt. Stubborn yet sweet, 100% on the move all the time, sharp as a tack in mind and mouth. Her sense of humor was the best. She was a lot of fun, we will miss her antics. She loved our dad, Paulette, Paige and Lowell so much but her greatest love was for her grandson, Brodie. We know she will watch over him and probably haunt the rest of us. She was a clean freak, control freak with a heart of gold and always cheered for the underdog. March Madness was her favorite time of year. She always said “this is your mom” when she called and “I love you” when she hung up. She said what she meant and meant what she said. Never ask her anything unless you wanted the honest to God truth. When she used your middle name you were in trouble and every problem was solved with food. She was there for us every time no matter the time. Love you Mom, there will never be another one like you. Give Dad a hug. We know you are having drinks with crackers and cheese and making fun of your girls. Miss ya already Brenda Jean.
Brenda is survived by her daughters, Paulette of Lantana Texas, Paige (Lowell Westfall) of Abilene Kansas; her grandson, Brodie Westfall of Abilene, Kansas; her brothers, Bud (Paula) Evans of Lebo, KS and John (Sara) Evans of Lebo KS; and nieces, Mary (Joel) Kaczor of Lawrence, Susan (Rob) Atchison of Arvonia, KS, Dylan (Chelsea) Evans of Lebo, KS, Megan and Kate Evans of Lebo, KS; great nephews, Camden and Degan of Lawrence and Devan of Arvonia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jimmy; and her husband, Roger.
Brenda lived a full life full of love and laughter and traveling, she did not wish to have services and would rather you toast a drink to her on the next trip you take, and she will be cremated and buried with her husband Roger in the Abilene Cemetery. If you wish to leave a memorial, please make them to either the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
