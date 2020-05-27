Donald Duane Dix
Donna L Uhl [KDHE]

Early morning on May 18th,

2020 Donald ‘Don’ Duane Dix

passed away peacefully in his home

surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born on November 8th,

1936 in Burdick, KS the son of Nina

Mae Revo and Philip Sheridan Dix.

Don grew up on rural farm where

he and his six siblings acquired

their work ethics. Don told many stories of his

youth. One story Don told was listening to the

B-24 airplanes at the Herington airbase take off and

fly over their farm house. Don’s love of airplanes

spanned his entire life time.

Don attended elementary school in a one room

school house with his siblings. Don graduated from

Burdick High School in 1954 and enlisted in the

United States Air Force in 1956. Don was on active

duty in the Air Force until 1960 and Air Force

Reserves until 1962 as a radio electronic specialist.

After the Air Force Don started a lifetime career

with the Federal Aviation Administration that

spanned 45 years.

Don met the love of his life Linda Marie Biehler

in 1963 and in 1964 they married in Herington, KS.

Don and Linda were blessed with three children

and enjoyed a happy and full life for those 56

blissful years together.

Don lived a very blessed life and during his

lifetime touched so many lives. He was a devoted

husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly

missed by all who knew him. During his retirement

he spent many hours volunteering at hospice,

Lyon Co. Senior Sheriff Patrol, and several other

organizations.

Don was a member of the American Legion,

involved with the American Legion Post 5 honor

guard and taught American flag etiquette to youth.

Don loved the outdoors. He was a conservationist

of the land and enjoyed all animals. He enjoyed

hunting and fishing and proudly passed this love of

the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.

Don was a believer. He was a member of the

Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Don is survived by his wife, Linda Marie of

Emporia, KS; his children, Kevin (Annette) Dix

of Manhattan, KS, Donna (Mike) Uhl of Admire,

KS, Danica (Scott) Case of Reading, KS; and his

beloved grandchildren, Philip, Fionna, Krista, Attie,

Trinity and Rope. Don was preceded in death by his

beloved Yorkie, ‘Muffy’.

In light of the COVID-19 regulations, cremation

and a private graveside service is planned. A funeral

mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of

flowers, the family requests donations be made

to Hand in Hand Hospice, 1201 West 12th Ave.,

Emporia, KS 66801 or American Legion - Post 5,

2921 W 12th, Emporia, KS 66801. Roberts-Blue-

Barnett Funeral Home assisting with arrangements.

