HASTINGS, Neb. — The first inning for Emporia Post 5 was the most costly one in Wednesday's opener of the Mid-South Regional against Festus, Mo.
Festus used a four-run first against Cade Kohlmeier and Post 5 was unable to rally back, suffering a 5-3 loss.
"Give credit across the field to those guys," Post 5 head coach Anthony Markowitz said. "They blooped in a hit there early and get their momentum going. I don't think they missed the barrel on a swing after that. Those guys hit the ball all over the field. Our guys having enough nerves as it is, (it took Cade) a little bit to settle in."
Kohlmeier allowed four runs on five hits in the first inning, but after that, he surrendered just one run on four hits.
"Cade did a great job of getting through that first inning after that and continuing to throw strikes," Markowitz said. "It was a well-played game between two good teams."
Post 5 was only able to muster two hits against Festus starter Jeremy Isenman. He fanned five, but allowed three runs in 5.2 innings.
"He's a good pitcher and threw well all day," Markowitz said. "It's what you expect when you get to this point."
Hunter Groh tallied the first hit in the third on a double and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
"He's been going through a slump," Markowitz said. "The little things like that, the ball seems a little bit bigger after you get a hit like that. It got our guys going (and) believing that we can score some runs."
Post 5 threatened in the fifth with a leadoff double by Sawyer Slayden. Consecutive walks to Groh and John Miller gave Emporia an opportunity with the bases loaded. After a strikeout, Hayden Baumwart grounded out to make it 4-2, followed by a wild pitch that allowed Groh to cross the plate.
Emporia got a runner on in the sixth, but it was left stranded. Festus scored an insurance tally in the home half of the sixth on a sacrifice fly.
Post 5 got a two-out runner in the seventh, but again couldn't score it.
"It was cool to hear our guys in the dugout, walking around saying, 'They better hope they don't give us a chance,'" Markowitz said. "Even though it didn't happen, our guys were believing until the very last out. That's what it's all about. I think we had a pretty good showing, not so a good first inning. That's baseball and we'll learn from it."
Emporia (34-3) will play in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Thursday against Bryant, Arkansas or Hastings, Nebraska.
"I don't think we have to change anything," Markowitz said. "(If) we drop a few hits here and there, get a few more baserunners and put pressure on who we play. I think it was all about momentum (Wednesday) and they got the momentum early and didn't let it get too far away from them as the game went on."
