Carl David Lawrence of Emporia,
passed away peacefully at the
Greenwood County Hospital, in Eureka,
on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the age of
68, following a hard-fought battle with
cancer.
Carl was born February 9, 1954
to parents Paul Henry Lawrence and
Gertrude Lucille (Ward) Lawrence.
He graduated from Eureka High
School in May of 1972. On July 3, 1971,
Carl was united in marriage to Marjorie Morgan and they were
blessed with a son, Craig Alan Lawrence. Carl and Marjorie were
later divorced.
In 1974, Carl moved to Emporia, KS where he worked at
several auto body shops finishing with Longbine Body Shop.
Survivors include a son, Craig Lawrence of Flossmoor, IL;
three granddaughters, Rhoda, Morgan Wren, and Annie; five
siblings: Arlene Scronce of Haviland; Larry Lawrence and wife,
Cindy Collins of Eureka; Jim Lawrence of Eureka; Ron and wife,
Glenna Lawrence of Independence; and Linda and husband,
Dean Winters of Towanda; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; former spouses, Melba
(Chaffin) Rhudy; Yvonne Aldrete; and a brother, Elbert Lawrence.
Carl enjoyed outdoor activities, was an avid hunter, and sports
fan. Later in life he could be found watching Kansas City Chiefs,
Kansas City Royals games and his friend Clint Bowyer’s NASCAR
races.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday,
July 20, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery, Eureka, with Pastor Kevin
Lawrence of the Climax United Methodist Church officiating.
Cremation has been affected.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions
be made to Veterans Ecological Trades Collective-Vets Farm.
Contributions may be sent in care of Koup Family Funeral Home,
P.O. Box 595, Eureka KS 67045, which is overseeing arrangements
or made online at veterans-etc.org/donate. Condolences may be
left for the family online at koupfunerals.com.
