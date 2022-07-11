Carl David Lawrence

Carl David Lawrence of Emporia,

passed away peacefully at the

Greenwood County Hospital, in Eureka,

on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the age of

68, following a hard-fought battle with

cancer.

Carl was born February 9, 1954

to parents Paul Henry Lawrence and

Gertrude Lucille (Ward) Lawrence.

He graduated from Eureka High

School in May of 1972. On July 3, 1971,

Carl was united in marriage to Marjorie Morgan and they were

blessed with a son, Craig Alan Lawrence. Carl and Marjorie were

later divorced.

In 1974, Carl moved to Emporia, KS where he worked at

several auto body shops finishing with Longbine Body Shop.

Survivors include a son, Craig Lawrence of Flossmoor, IL;

three granddaughters, Rhoda, Morgan Wren, and Annie; five

siblings: Arlene Scronce of Haviland; Larry Lawrence and wife,

Cindy Collins of Eureka; Jim Lawrence of Eureka; Ron and wife,

Glenna Lawrence of Independence; and Linda and husband,

Dean Winters of Towanda; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; former spouses, Melba

(Chaffin) Rhudy; Yvonne Aldrete; and a brother, Elbert Lawrence.

Carl enjoyed outdoor activities, was an avid hunter, and sports

fan. Later in life he could be found watching Kansas City Chiefs,

Kansas City Royals games and his friend Clint Bowyer’s NASCAR

races.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday,

July 20, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery, Eureka, with Pastor Kevin

Lawrence of the Climax United Methodist Church officiating.

Cremation has been affected.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions

be made to Veterans Ecological Trades Collective-Vets Farm.

Contributions may be sent in care of Koup Family Funeral Home,

P.O. Box 595, Eureka KS 67045, which is overseeing arrangements

or made online at veterans-etc.org/donate. Condolences may be

left for the family online at koupfunerals.com.

