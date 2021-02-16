Lyon County Emergency Communications Center Director Roxanne Van Gundy is asking the community to keep non-emergency dispatch lines free while the region is affected by rolling blackout orders.
Local emergency lines, including 911 services, went down in Lyon County around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, she said, with emergency calls being routed to McPherson and Franklin counties for backup.
Van Gundy said if the lines go down again and people call in with emergencies, it's important for them to stay on the line.
"Just don’t hang up," she said. "That [call] will roll to McPherson or Franklin County. Give them their information, and those counties will contact us by cell phone. If the non-emergency lines ring and aren’t answered, then we are in a failure."
Van Gundy said there are only three lines available in case of a failure. That means, if people continue to call dispatch regarding power issues it can clog up the lines for people experiencing emergencies.
