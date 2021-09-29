VIRGIL - Gary L. Fankhauser, 83, passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his home near Virgil surrounded by his loving family.
Gary was born October 21, 1937 to Fred S. and Cora (Leu) Fankhauser in Emporia, Kansas. He graduated from Virgil High School in 1955.
He was joined in marriage to Patricia Lane on November 29, 1970 in Madison, Kansas. To this union, three sons were born, Jeffrey Lee in 1974, Corey James in 1978 and Randy Cade in 1983.
Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, Patricia of the home; sons, Jeff Fankhauser, Corey (Mindy Stock) Fankhauser, Randy (Jennifer) Fankhauser, all of Madison; grandchildren, Bryan Fankhauser (Jade Smith) of Madison, Lindsey Fankhauser of Manhattan, Luke, Gracelynn and Wyatt Stock, Logan and Cade Fankhauser, all of Madison; a brother, Keith (Karen) Fankhauser of Overland Park, Kansas.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
He was a life-long farmer with a deep fondness for John Deere tractors and Gleaner combines. He was proud of his service on the Coop board and the township board. He was a good neighbor and a good friend to many. He will be missed.
Graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Greenwood County Cemetery in Eureka, Kansas. Visitation with family will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Lamont Wesleyan Church in Lamont, Kansas. Memorial can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Hand In Hand Hospice and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.