The United Way of the Flint Hills announced Tuesday that Executive Director Jami Reever is stepping down from her position, effective Sept. 25.
“We are truly grateful to Jami’s commitment and passion for the United Way,” United Way Board of Directors Kim Parks said. “She has worked tirelessly for this organization and has helped us reach great heights. We will miss her leadership.”
“This was an extraordinarily tough decision to make,” Reever said. “I have loved my time at the United Way and I have loved working with our community partners, donors, volunteers and the United Way Board of Directors over the past 10 years to try to make our community a better place to live. I have had some amazing experiences and opportunities over the past 10 years, and I am proud of all we have accomplished. Leaving this organization will be hard.”
Reever joined the United Way in 2009 and has led the organization through 10 campaigns. In her time, she was instrumental in leading the long-term recovery efforts of the Reading tornado, launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library which is offered in all communities served by United Way, and assisted Emporia Public Schools in acquiring the Meal Spot food truck. Reever has worked extensively with the United Ways of Kansas State Association and United Way Worldwide on public policy and advocacy issues.
Reever will be joining a statewide nonprofit organization at the end of September.
“The United Way Board of Trustees has already activated our succession plan, and we anticipate naming an interim director shortly,” Parks said. “We plan to begin the formal search process within the coming days. Our goal is to make this transition as seamless as possible.
“We are very much focused on running a successful 2019-2020 campaign and are confident that our drive chair, Ron Thomas, will lead us to success this year.”
