Linda Kay Smith, 74, devoted wife, loving mother, sweet lady, passed away on Saturday morning, September 26, 2020 at Diversicare, Council Grove, Kansas.
Private graveside services were held for the immediate family, conducted by Pastor Rick Grossenbacher, Calvary Baptist Church.
Linda Kay Haley was born in Wichita, Kansas on October 24, 1945, the daughter of Ralph and Minnie (Fuqua) Haley. She married William “Bill” Smith on June 19, 1965 in Emporia.
Linda will be remembered for her unconditional love and affection towards her family. Her warmth towards all and her pleasure in meeting and helping people at work at Bluestem Farm and Ranch (29 years) in the clothing department. She will also be remembered for her dedication and love for her church family at Calvary Baptist Church. And, lastly, her love, pride, and hard work for the farm she shared with her beloved husband.
She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Smith, Jr.; two daughters, Kim Glover (Ron) and Jenny Sheeley (Jason); grandchildren, Mikhayla Sheeley, Haley Glover, Liam Sheeley, and Brock Glover. She is also survived by her six siblings, Larry Haley, Cheryl Coleman, Norma Peres, Robbie Haley, Jana Cook, and Randy Haley. She is preceded in death by her parents and younger sister, Tami Haley.
A memorial has been established for Hand In Hand Hospice with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P O Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
