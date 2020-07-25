Emergency crews responded to reports of a smoking tree in Emporia, Saturday evening.
Dispatch toned out at 5:26 p.m. for a tree releasing smoke at 1413 Center St. The tree was reportedly struck by lightning during Tuesday morning's storm earlier in the week.
The tree was hollow and had contained a smoldering fire since. Crews came and extinguished the tree, Battalion Chief Ryan Conley told The Emporia Gazette.
The fire was contained shortly after the call was made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.