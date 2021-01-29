The Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and Emporia Fire and EMS responded to rollover injury accident in the 2000 block of Burlingame Road at 4:26 a.m. Friday.
The driver was Darrel Spradling, 56, of Paxico. He was driving southbound on Burlingame Road when he swerved away from a skunk in the road, lost control of the 1990 Hyundai Excel, and overturned his vehicle in the east ditch.
Spradling was wearing his seatbelt when the accident occurred and was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies reminded the public not to swerve to miss an animal in the roadway, as this can create a situation that is more dangerous than hitting the animal.
(1) comment
The headline should read, "Skunk Totals Car". You can be sure mama skunk is very happy a driver sacrificed his car for her. Note the 56-yr old suffered "minor injuries" in a rollover b/c he chose to use his seat belt. Not long ago a 26-yr old suffered "life threatening" injuries in a rollover b/c he chose not to use it. Guess which one is the smarter and should have the lower insurance rate? Nowadays you have to work hard to not use a seat belt. You have to be willing to drive for a long time ignoring the blatant in-your-face warning light on the dash as well as the periodic audible alarm.
