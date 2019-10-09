Mary Elizabeth Leffler of rural Americus, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Presbyterian Manor in Emporia, Kansas. She was 85 years of age.
Mary Elizabeth Eldred, the daughter of Ervin and Sarah Thomas Eldred was born on March 31, 1934 at the site which is now Lake Kahola. She married Wayne (Jackie) E. Leffler on October 24,1954 at the Methodist Church in Dunlap, KS.
Mary is survived by husband, Wayne (Jackie) of Presbyterian Manor; children, Thomas (Patricia) of Augusta, Peggy Anderjaska of North Platte, NE, William (Cynthia) of Americus, Margie (Randall) Combes of Emporia; 10 grandchildren and 13 greatgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert Lee, Ervin Eldred Jr.; a sister, Mildred Mercer and a grandson, Cory Leffler.
In addition to being a homemaker, she had many other roles in her married life: head gopher for her farming family, meals on wheels (to the field) these were complete meals, cinnamon roll and bread maker, baby sitter for grandkids and many others.
She kept a busy schedule being on many boards and clubs: Riverside Club HDU, Bluestem Cattlewomen (past president), Lyon County Farm Bureau (woman chairman), Lyon County Historical Museum, Lyon County American Legion, VFW, Lyon County Republican Women (Secretary), Americus Methodist Church (past secretary and played the piano), R C & D, PTO, 4-H Leader, PTA were several that kept her going.
Mary was the first woman president of Lyon County Farm Bureau. She was very proud and honored to receive the Farm Bureau Women Leader of the Year District 2 award.
Cremation has taken place. Pastor Gene Huston will officiate. The memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, with the visitation 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A private family ceremony will be held at the Fruitland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has set up memorial donations for the Americus Fire Department, Hand in Hand Hospice or Americus United Methodist Church. The family has asked for everyone to wear casual dress attire. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.