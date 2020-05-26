As the state continues through the Ad Astra Plan to Reopen Kansas, a handful of local restaurants are feeling the excitement of being able to open their doors and dining rooms to customers once more.
The Emporia Gazette spoke with a few of Lyon County’s most popular dining establishments — Rolling Hills Bar and Grill in Americus, the Olpe Chicken House and the Miracle Cafe in Reading — about their plans and how the response has been so far.
Rolling Hills
The Gazette first spoke with Rolling Hills Bar and Grill several weeks ago when the restaurant first had to shut down its dining room. At the time, things had been going fairly well with steady curbside service orders coming in.
Owner Angie Brockelman said things are still going well now that the restaurant has reopened its dining area.
“We are open, and it’s great having people back in,” she said.
Brockelman said the regulars are starting to return, and there are many new faces in the restaurant, too. Curbside pickup is also still offered. One of the challenges is having enough parking to do both in an organized fashion.
“It has been a learning curve, but we’re doing well,” she said.
Business has increased since reopening the dining room, and Brockelman said the staff is thrilled to see people in this capacity again.
The front of house staff does not wear gloves, as it gives a somewhat false sense of safety. Instead, the staff regularly washes their hands. They are not required to wear masks. The tables are sanitized after every guest. Condiments are provided on an individual basis, with the exception of salt and pepper shakers, which are sanitized after each guest. The sanitation practices are not much different than they were prior, otherwise.
Brockelman is thankful for all of the support and is happy to see patrons healthy and hungry for the grill’s food and atmosphere.
Steve Van Pelt said being out in a restaurant was “surreal” after two months of not eating out. He visited Rolling Hills Saturday night to satisfy his craving for the restaurant’s chicken-fried steak. Van Pelt was even having dinner with his friend John.
“It’s pretty nice to get out and about again,” Van Pelt said. “It’s a good time, and everybody should come [get] the best food.”
There are always specials going on, and the Rolling Hills Facebook page has pictures of some of the meals.
Rolling Hills, 622 Main St., Americus, is open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. - 10 p.m on the weekends.
Olpe Chicken House
The Olpe Chicken House will open its in-house dining Wednesday.
Owners Larry and Charlotte Coble are grateful for all of the support they have received as they navigated serving chicken curbside these last couple of months.
“We’ve stayed busy, and we’ve been able to pay the bills, so far,” Larry said.
The Chicken House was able to keep its full-time employees employed during this time, with the help of loans and grants.
Reopening the dining room has the owners’ nerves rumbling a bit, but they are feeling great and excited to serve the community in this way.
“I can’t wait to see what the response is,” Larry said.
Emporian Clover Taylor, 16, ordered a carryout chicken meal for her family Friday night. She said the Chicken House is “tasty” and “very good.”
“I don’t lick my fingers, but if I did, it would be finger-licking good,” she said.
She said the pie is also “superb” and exactly what was needed to lift the spirits while staying at home. While she cautions people who may be interested in in-house dining to be safe, she said if people do go out, the Chicken House is the place to go.
“We’d like to have a soft opening,” Charlotte said, but many people are already calling in to express interest in dining in. At half , via county regulations, the Chicken House is able to seat 140 patrons. They will continue carryout, as well.
The highlight of reopening is seeing everyone again. The Cobles expect the kitchen to be busy with both carryout and in-house dining, and they are ready to take on the challenge. Larry perceives the future of catering and the buffet to never return to normal and is still unsure about what those services will look like.
“We’re using as much safety precautions as we can,” Larry said, including individualized condiments and paper menus.
Another current challenge is stock availability and cost of food through US Food Services and EVCO, though Larry does not perceive this to be an issue for the long-term. He was only able to get about half of what he normally orders, and he understands everyone is having a tough time right now.
The Chicken House, 8 East St., Olpe, is offering carryout from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 5 - 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The dining room will be open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Miracle Cafe
The Miracle Cafe in Reading is also reopening its in-house dining Wednesday. It has offered curbside services since March 19 and is happy to serve the community through whatever means possible.
Owner Reta Jackson said there will be 10-15 breakfast and lunch specials offered daily.
Business has been steady for the last two months, especially as the cafe has catered for the wind farm.
“That kept all of my girls working and me working,” she said. “We felt like that was a service not only to them but to the community as well because it kept all of those people sequestered out there and not in and out of town. It worked very, very well, and they were pretty cooperative.”
That ended Friday, and the plan is to reopen for dining on Wednesday.
As follows the pattern, Jackson is most excited about seeing “our people.”
“All of us here are pretty much ‘people persons,’ so we’ve missed being able to visit with them,” she said. “We’re going to try to adhere to the rules, and we’re going to do a lot of plastic ware and packets and things like that to keep everybody safe.”
At half , the cafe can seat 33 people, with additional seating on the porch. People will be seated, instead of seating themselves, and the salad bar will remain closed for now. Jackson said work will be a balance of following safety guidelines while concurrently providing customers with what they want. Carryout will still be offered.
The staff will not be required to wear masks, and they will be washing their hands frequently.
Jackson emphasizes that the cafe is all about customer service, and that includes being safe at this time. She looks forward to when the community can gather again on Friday nights.
“It’s a hub for the community, and that’s what we want,” she said. “Yes, things will look different, but we are still here for them and will continue to be here for them.”
The Miracle Cafe, 103 Franklin St., Reading, will be open 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, and 6 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.